Glaxo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTFORD, Britain (AP) _ GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.05 billion.

The Brentford, Britain-based company said it had profit of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 87 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $8.71 billion in the period.

