Vladimir Putin Has Extended The War In Ukraine To 'A Second Front' In Europe: Expert

By Navdeep Yadav
 3 days ago
Some experts believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended the war in Ukraine to its second front by messing up with European gas supplies.

The Russian state gas giant Gazprom had announced that it would further slash natural-gas flows to Europe to 20% of Nord Stream 1's capacity from Wednesday — leaving the European Union member states to ration the use of natural gas amid the fears of a worsening global energy crisis.

"Vladimir Putin has really extended the war in Ukraine to a second front, which is the energy front in Europe," Daniel Yergin, vice chairman of S&P Global, told Yahoo Finance Live in an interview.

"He's trying to not enable them to achieve what they need, drive up prices, break the coalition … governments are breaking, and that's what Putin wants to see, and he's using energy to get there."

Yergin further warned that the global energy crisis is far from over. "I think it actually could get worse," he said.

"The German economics minister, who has warned it could lead to a Lehman-style contagion, more likely it would be a deep recession because it would radiate out from Europe to the rest of the global economy," he added.

The result of high gas prices can be seen hurting the economies around Europe. In fact, a Munich-based think tank Ifo Institute's report showed that the E.U. member state Germany is "on the cusp of a recession" as the country's business confidence has slumped to its lowest level since June 2020.

The threat of a gas shortage and high energy prices due Russia-Ukraine war is weighing on Europe's largest economy, according to Clemens Fuest, the president of the Ifo Institute.

Comments / 10

Charles Wooldridge
2d ago

invade Russia and take that oil. the whole eu. they are threatening your lives and livelihood, are you going to take that or do you want us to handle it as usual

Reply
5
Bradley Gibson
18h ago

RUSSIA ! CHINA! AMERICAS OIL SURPLUS SOLD TO CHINA!BIDEN LEAVES $85 BILLION IN AFGHANISTAN? $85 BILLION BIDEN GIVES UCRAIN? WHERE'S AMERICA'S OIL,MILITARY WEAPONS AND HE'S FIRING MILITARY FOR NO COVID SHOTS? AND VOLUNTEERY RECRUITS ARE LOW OR NON EXISTENT. SO WHO WANTS TO GO TO WAR WITH AMERICA AT ITS WEAKEST TIME IN HISTORY OR AT LEAST WHILE! YOU'RE DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENT HAS NO BACKBONE AND A WEAK SENILE EMBARRASSMENT! THEY WERE SCARED OF DONALD TRUMP! AND HE WOULD HAVE NEVER COMPROMISED AMERICAN MILITARY! AND HANDED OUT MONEY LIKE NOBODY HAD TO PAY IT BACK! HIDE AND LOAD YOUR SHOTGUNS AND AUTOMATIC WEAPONS!BEFORE THE DEMOCRATS TAKE THE 2nd AMENDMENT AND YOUR WEAPONS!

Reply
2
