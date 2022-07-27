ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheatfield, NY

Methanol spill in Wheatfield sends three people to the hospital

By Katie Lane
 3 days ago
Emergency crews responded to a HAZMAT scene early Wednesday morning in Wheatfield.

Bergholz Volunteer Fire Chief David Manth told 7 News that about 400 gallons of methanol spilled inside the Avantor pharmaceutical plant on Inducon Drive around 2 a.m.

Three plant workers were inside the building at the time of the spill. They were taken to the hospital for evaluation and precautionary decontamination. Manth said their conditions are "all good."

Niagara County Deputy HAZMAT Coordinator Mark Hain said the spill has been contained inside the building and is not a public safety concern or a harm to the environment at this time.

About 50 emergency response personnel from companies around the Niagara Falls area were at the scene.

Further investigation into the incident is ongoing.

