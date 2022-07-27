Area notes: School Board appointment in Elberton, gas leak in Athens

Law Enforcement Community Engagement Conference

The Law Enforcement Community Engagement Conference concludes at the Classic Center: the conference that began Sunday is organized by the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office.

Work crews scrambled in downtown Athens midday Tuesday, fixing a gas leak that blocked, for about an hour, a busy stretch of East Broad Street near Hickory Street and MLK Parkway in Athens.

Four drug suspects—one from Athens and three from Elberton—are arrested and booked into the Elbert County jail. The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office says they were caught with drugs that included marijuana and methamphetamine.

There is a new member for the School Board in Elbert County: the Board has appointed Heather Nestor to serve the remainder of Samantha Rucker’s unexpired term. Rucker passed away earlier this month, cancer at the age of 38.

