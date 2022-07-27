Detroit Tigers shock San Diego Padres, win in walk-off fashion, 4-3: Game thread
Detroit Tigers (39-59) vs. San Diego Padres (55-44)
When: 1:10 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Comerica Park in Detroit.
TV: Bally Sports Detroit (MLB Network in some locations outside of Michigan).
Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates ).
First-pitch weather forecast: Cloudy, 70 degrees.
Probable starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (7-8, 3.88 ERA) vs. Padres RHP Yu Darvish (9-4, 3.28 ERA).
Tigers lineup:
CF Riley Greene
SS Javier Báez
1B Harold Castro
DH Miguel Cabrera
3B Jeimer Candelario
C Eric Haase
LF Robbie Grossman
2B Jonathan Schoop
RF Victor Reyes
P Tarik Skubal
