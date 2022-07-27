ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Tigers shock San Diego Padres, win in walk-off fashion, 4-3: Game thread

By Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press
Detroit Tigers (39-59) vs. San Diego Padres (55-44)

When: 1:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit (MLB Network in some locations outside of Michigan).

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates ).

First-pitch weather forecast: Cloudy, 70 degrees.

Probable starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (7-8, 3.88 ERA) vs. Padres RHP Yu Darvish (9-4, 3.28 ERA).

Tigers lineup:

CF Riley Greene

SS Javier Báez

1B Harold Castro

DH Miguel Cabrera

3B Jeimer Candelario

C Eric Haase

LF Robbie Grossman

2B Jonathan Schoop

RF Victor Reyes

P Tarik Skubal

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Tigers tie it in ninth, but Gregory Soto struggles in 10th for 6-4 loss to Padres

Live updates

Can't see the updates? Refresh the page or check them out on Twitter .

Contact Kirkland Crawford: kcrawford@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @HiKirkHere .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers shock San Diego Padres, win in walk-off fashion, 4-3: Game thread

