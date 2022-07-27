On the Menu: Owner says Village Deli will remain open on Kirkwood until 2023

On Saturday morning at Village Deli, tables and booths were available for whoever walked in with a hankering for huge pancakes and breakfast fare, possibly because some media and social media outlets broadcast the popular breakfast spot on East Kirkwood Avenue was closing, which isn't true.

What is true is the building currently housing Village Deli will be demolished to make way for a four-story building, but the restaurant will remain open throughout the process.

Village Deli owner Bob Costello recently received approval from the Bloomington Plan Commission to raze and rebuild the building at 409 E. Kirkwood Ave. Costello originally intended to start the project later this year, but said it won't happen anytime soon.

A Duke Energy project to relocate power lines around the building must be completed before the building can be torn down and that project has yet to be scheduled, Costello said. He believes demolition of the building won't happen until late summer to early fall 2023. He hopes by that time, costs associated with new construction will have decreased.

Costello owns the cinder-block building that he said is about 50 years old. "There's nothing historic about it," he said.

While the East Kirkwood building is out of commission, Village Deli will relocate to another downtown spot, yet to be determined. Costello said the popular breakfast and lunch deli will continue to provide the fare customers expect.

"It will be exciting to lay out the kitchen and the restaurant the way we want to lay it out," he said. "We are going to maintain the integrity and feel of the current Village Deli in the new design."

The new restaurant will have a similar color scheme, with black and white floor tiles, "Andy Warhol-esque" artwork on the walls and cozy booths for customers.

"We want our customers to feel like they are still walking into the Village Deli," Costello explained.

Besides the first-floor restaurant, the new building will have 25 apartments above. The 15 parking spaces for employees currently behind the restaurant will disappear, replaced by 12 parking spaces for tenants in the apartments. Costello hopes the new apartments will attract people who do not need parking, he said.

The new building is to be four stories, much taller than the current building. Costello said there were no objections from nearby businesses or anyone else when the plan went before the city's planning commission. Besides the parking spaces, the new building will have a covered area for bicycles as well as an area for trash and recycling.

While the Village Deli will relocate to another downtown space for a time, Costello said there are no plans for two locations. The plan is to return to 409 E. Kirkwood when it's complete.

BLT returns to Lennie's

With plenty of sun-ripened tomatoes available in Indiana, Lennie's has added a BLT sandwich to its menu. The BLT has slices of Heartland Family Farm tomatoes, bacon from Butcher's Block, Swiss cheese, iceberg lettuce and chipotle mayo served on toasted sourdough bread. The sandwich is served with a choice of chips, cucumber slaw, french fries or steamed vegetables and is available for lunch or dinner. Lennie's is at 514 E. Kirkwood Ave.

Bloomington Chefs' Challenge returns Aug. 6

The 14th year for Bloomington Chefs' Challenge will be a little different from past years. There will be no voting to choose a winner among the three competing chefs and no bistro seating for the fundraiser for Community Kitchen of Monroe County .

Even so, three of Bloomington's culinary masters will vie for the Golden Spatula and honor of being Bloomington's top chef. Tickets cost $30 for the Aug. 6 event at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater. The three chefs will each have one hour to cook dishes using a locally purchased secret ingredient.

Disclosure: I will be one of the three judges, sitting alongside three-time winner Dave Tallent, who now heads Indiana University Dining, and Stacy Stand, chair of the culinary program at Ivy Tech-Bloomington.

Unlike in other years, the chefs were not picked by popular vote ahead of time. This was changed, according to Tim Clougher, assistant director at Community Kitchen, because he wasn't sure how many chefs would be able to participate given current staffing shortages at many restaurants.

Although there will be no bistro seating, which allowed audience members to taste the prepared dishes, attendees will be able to watch as each chef and their sous chef create and present dishes highlighting the secret ingredient.

As in past years, appetizers will be served, but this year they will be purchased, not donated, by area restaurants. Clougher said the decision to buy the food was made as another way to help restaurants.

"We just want to kind of support restaurants as well," Clougher said, explaining organizers hope the taste of area restaurant fare will entice people to fill tables later.

This year's chefs will be Eric Bueno of Feast Market & Cellar, Cody Grandolf of Osterio Rago and Alan Booze of Meadowwood Senior Living Community. Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3z6HDA1 . Doors will open at 6 p.m. Aug. 6 for the 7 p.m. event that will include a live auction for locally donated items and packages.

