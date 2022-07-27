Our View: No award, but we celebrate the Carnation City

An All-American City designation would have been quite the feather in Alliance’s cap, especially on the eve of the annual Carnation Festival.

Alas, it was not to be, at least this year.

That distinction went instead to 10 other cities, including nearby Barberton, after what undoubtedly was a tough decision for the National Civic League.

Alliance made its pitch in a stream from Alliance High School, according to a Review story. The effort was a collaboration among various stakeholders in the city.

Probably the best way of processing the disappointing finish came from Shirene Starn-Tapyrik, director of the Alliance for Children & Families, who noted that “losing this national competition should be viewed as a credential, not an impediment.”

That’s so true. Out of all the eligible cities, to be named one of twenty finalists is, in itself, an incredible honor. And as Starn-Tapyrik also pointed out, the process gave officials a chance to spotlight the community and all it has done.

The focus of the competition was on early learning readiness, an area that is always a challenge, but never more so than in the past few years. COVID has added additional levels of complexity.

As officials pointed out in their pitch to the NCL, area kids in the Early Childhood Education Alliance had access to tablets and hot spots, thanks to purchases made with COVID funding.

As a result, kids involved in the ECEA program scored 30% higher on kindergarten-readiness tests than their peers who were not in the program.

Calling attention to that level of success made the city’s participation in the All-American competition worth it.

And, in that indefatigable northeast Ohio way, we can say confidently that there is always next year.

Regardless, the efforts to prepare our youngest residents for lifelong academic success is its own reward.

Good luck, Queen contestants

Fourteen young women will take to the stage Saturday at Alliance High School to compete for the title of Greater Alliance Carnation Festival Queen.

For the winner and her court, it’s a big honor and a role with yearlong duties, as they will represent Alliance around the state at other city’s festivals. That’s in addition to serving as the royal representative of this year’s Carnation celebration.

Talk to almost any former contestant and you’ll find somebody who was glad to go through the process, which begins long before pageant night. Each year, contestants are involved in a variety of preliminary events where they learn more about the community and the people who do so much to make it a great place to live.

This year’s contestants are Olivia Bertolini, Meadow Dailey, Catarina Hagan, Hailey Hane, Haley Hazelbaker, Alexandra Hill, Ashley James, Mayze Leask, Kayla Martin, Kenna McElroy, Chloe Orzo, Gretchen Stout, Gracie Trummer and Abbey Wilson.

It may be trite to say that they are all already winners, but it’s true. Good luck to all of them this weekend.