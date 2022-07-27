The Swiftwater Solar project in Pocono Township is one step closer to breaking ground following the issuance of a National Pollutant Discharge and Elimination System permit.

The 80-megawatt project was approved 4-1 conditional on permit approval by the Pocono Township commissioners in June.

The NPDES permit was issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, with review by the Monroe County Conservation District. It is one of two final approvals needed by the developer; the Virginia-based Apex Clean Energy is still waiting for its Stormwater Pollution Prevention permit.

“Assuming approval on our SWPP permit, we plan to begin work on the site this fall,” said Patrick Chilton, public engagement manager for Apex.

Environmental advocates and some Pocono Township residents have expressed concerns about runoff into Swiftwater Creek, which is designated an Exceptional Value stream by the DEP, and about the trees that will be cut down.

More on Swiftwater: Environmental advocates support solar, but worry Swiftwater project will harm creek

Chilton has noted that the stormwater detention basins “are designed to manage up to a 100-year storm and that’s before engaging the emergency spillway.” Jeff Hammond, director of project development for Apex, said in June that while about 75% of the 636 acres leased from Pocono Manor Investors for the project will be “disturbed,” the overall carbon reduction will be higher than the trees currently provide.

AT&T will buy energy from this site, which is located north of Back Mountain Road and south of the planned Margaritaville Resort Village .

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Swiftwater Solar project is one permit closer to breaking ground