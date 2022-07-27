Can't miss events during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival

Empty seats were sprinkled throughout Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium during Brad Paisley's concert to close out the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival .

But full house or not, Paisley was masterful on stage. Both authentically country and electrically entertaining, the artist wielded a guitar and interacted with the audience amid a backdrop of colorful video displays.

This was a must-see moment at the annual football festival. Every Concert for Legends is. And it won't be any different when rock music stalwarts Journey headline the show this year.

Journey was a mainstream pop sensation of the 1980s, releasing a slew of hit songs, including "Wheel In The Sky," "Any Way You Want It," "Don't Stop Believin'," "Open Arms," "Faithfully," "Lights," "Only the Young," "Be Good to Yourself," "Lovin,' Touchin,' Squeezin'" and "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)."

The band has sold more than 100 million records, including two albums that individually have exceeded 10 million in sales. Journey was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

The Concert for Legends is coordinated and presented by the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls .

Changes include holding the concert at 8 p.m. Saturday as opposed to Sunday or Monday, which has been past practice for the marquee festival event.

Known for the hit songs, " Love is Like a Rock" and "Ah! Leah!," Donnie Iris and The Cruisers are opening for Journey.

To purchase tickets, visit https://www.hofvillage.com/p/events/concert-for-legends-presented-by-ford .

Also ranking as festival rites of passage are the Grand Parade, Balloon Classic, Enshrinee Roundtable, Fun Fest and Beer Fest, Canton First Friday and festival soirees.

For scheduling information and details for both free and ticketed events, visit https://www.profootballhoffestival.com .

Pull up a chair to watch the Canton Repository Grand Parade

Not to be outdone is The Canton Repository Grand Parade from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 6, starting in downtown Canton along Cleveland Avenue.

Times change in the world. The game of football evolves. But the parade remains an ageless spectacle of floats, marching bands, cheerleaders and iconic NFL players.

A slice of Americana, the parade is by far the best many attendees will ever experience in person. Extra special is the chance to see NFL greats drive past only several feet away, both new inductees and those spanning the decades.

Fans holler out congratulations and encouragement. Cellphones are positioned for photos. Music booms from marching bands. Cheerleaders fill the air with pep. Unicycle riders entertain. Candy is tossed to children. And the parade seemingly lasts forever.

Showing up way early is suggested for those wanting a good spot to place a folding chair. Reserved seating is also sold through the festival. And if you have a friend who lives along the parade route, it's time to get reacquainted.

Up, up and away with the Balloon Classic

Last summer, on the Saturday morning of Hall of Fame Festival weekend, I made an early-morning run to a Jackson Township bakery.

Planning only to pick up pastries, I found myself mesmerized when I glanced out a window to see colorful hot air balloons floating against a crisp blue sky. Right there it was, the beauty of the Balloon Classic.

The Balloon Classic presented by Aultman is 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Weather dependent, balloons launch from the campus area of Kent State University at Stark and Stark State College at 6000 Frank Ave. NW in Jackson Township.

The event attracts balloonists from across the country. Balloon launches are 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, weather permitting.

Activities between 4 and 10 p.m. include a target drop, inflatables for children and skydivers. Food vendors also will be available.

Admission is free and parking is $5. Friday features the Night Glow event. For more details, visit www.profootballhoffestival.com/balloon-classic-invitational .

Viewing areas are also plentiful in parking lots near Belden Village Mall and The Strip, as well as throughout the Canton area.

Whether gazing from near or far, a sky dotted with balloons of varying styles, hues and shapes makes for pictures worth sharing on social media.

Fun Fest and Beer Fest

This newer and free event offers a casual yet upbeat atmosphere.

Depending on when you attend, crowds can be heavy or relatively light. DJs provide music and bands perform. Children’s fun includes inflatables and games.

For those wanting to purchase Hall of Fame merchandise, an outdoor tent offers gridiron goodies galore, particularly items honoring the new class of inductees.

Fun Fest and Beer Fest also offer a bonus opportunity for autographs. There's no guarantee, but depending on the timing, you just might spot a Hall of Fame member strolling the museum grounds.

Another plus is the overall camaraderie of fans. Many of them are bedecked in the regalia of their favorite teams. Selfie and photo opportunities abound.

The Fun Fest and Beer Fest is noon to 7 p.m. Aug. 4; noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 5; and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 6. Activities are on the Pro Football Hall of Fame campus.

Private parties

Mind you, I have never been a guest at one of the exclusive shindigs that have become both custom and legend during the festival.

But others have ... and if you get an invite ... or somehow can finagle your way into one ... by all means, go for it.

Past inductees have called in A-list entertainers — Justin Timberlake and Jon Bon Jovi among them — for their exclusive gatherings.

Local VIPs also host parties, and last year was no different.

During the 2021 festival, celebrity sightings at a private party in the North Canton area included star rapper Ja Rule and football great and broadcaster Michael Irvin.

Hollywood types also were said to be at the party, which drew an estimated 250 people.

Enshrinees' Roundtable

While I've never attended the Enshrinees' Roundtable , local officials and festival-goers often tout the event as an opportunity to watch and listen to the new class of Hall members in a more relaxed setting.

The 2022 inductees will share stories about their lives and football careers in an informal and personal format at this unscripted event.

The ticketed event is at noon Aug. 7 at the Canton Memorial Civic Center. For more information, go to https://www.profootballhoffestival.com/tickets .

Canton First Friday

For those who have yet to discover First Friday events in downtown Canton, what are you waiting for?

The August First Friday will be an ideal time to check it out. Naturally, it will be football themed.

Family-friendly activities are the norm. Centennial Plaza is the football-inspired crown jewel of downtown. Not only does it commemorate those who have played in the NFL, but it serves as a focal point of live music and other entertainment.

Downtown businesses and restaurants also will be open. Art galleries will feature exhibits. And everywhere you turn downtown, there will be a buzz of excitement.

First Friday is from 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 5.

For more information, go to https://cantonfirstfriday.com .

