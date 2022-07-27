ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Rescued beagles in NC looking for forever homes

By Amber Trent
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WU3TR_0guPufYn00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—More than 70 beagles are now looking for their forever homes in the Triangle.

The 79 beagles were among the 4,000 that were rescued from a Virginia breeding facility.

PREVIOUS STORY: Around 4,000 beagles from controversial Virginia breeding facility to be released for adoption in coming months

Volunteers drove to Virginia to pick up the Beagles and bring them back to North Carolina.

The pups are now with Triangle Beagle Rescue and will be fostered while waiting for their forever homes.

The beagles need some training and will need to be spayed and neutered.

If you’re interested in giving one of these pups their forever home, the rescue is accepting applications.

You can find more information here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Forever Home#Beagles#Pet Lover#Dog Rescue Adoption#Raleigh#Triangle Beagle Rescue#Nexstar Media Inc#Cbs17 Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS 17

CBS 17

18K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy