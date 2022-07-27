ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Glorious: Horror film starring JK Simmons lands rare 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes

By Nicole Vassell
 3 days ago

A new horror film, starring JK Simmons and Ryan Kwanten, has received a rare perfect score on aggregate review site Rotten Tomatoes.

Glorious, directed by Rebekah McKendry, premiered at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal earlier this week.

Already, it has received all-around positive reviews from critics, being praised for its casting and storyline, while some have hailed the camerawork as “stellar”.

Described as a “comedic trauma”, the film features True Blood star Kwanten as an unlucky-in-love man named Wes, who ends up locked in a bathroom stall at a truck rest stop.

Throughout the night, a booming voice through a glory hole in one of the stall’s walls haunts him. Soon, Wes discovers that he’s deep into a situation more terrible than he could imagine.

Oscar-winning actor Simmons provides the voice of terror.

The film also stars Sylvia Grace Crim and was written by Todd Rigney, Joshua Hull and David Ian McKendry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20eehk_0guObhrr00
JK Simmons (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

In something of a triumph for the cast and creative team, Glorious currently has 100 per cent “fresh” rating on the popular movie scoring site.

For Bloody Disgusting, critic Meagan Navarro wrote: “Great casting, stellar camerawork, and a biting sense of splatstick humour make for a surprising new entry in single-location horror.”

Glorious will be released on Shudder on 18 August.

Comments / 63

cook's choice
2d ago

Simmons has been a favorite actor of mine sine I watched juno. much like Gene Hackman...he is versatile charming and just a great actor.

Reply(3)
32
Tammi
2d ago

I love him in everything he does, most recently in "Counterpart". Two thumb's up!!

Reply(2)
8
find me 11780 votes
2d ago

Another bait article. Rotten Tomatoes has 100% because ONLY 11 PEOPLE REVIEWED THE MOVIE!

Reply(1)
9
