When is the Euro 2022 final and who will England play?

England will play Germany at Wembley in the Euro 2022 final. After the Lionesses swept Sweden aside on Tuesday, Germany reached their ninth European final the following evening as Alexandra Popp’s double defeated France in Milton Keynes.

Germany have won all eight of their previous final appearances, but England will be confident and the hosts will be roared on by a sell-out crowd at Wembley.

Sarina Wiegman’s side are also flying on the pitch, and crushed the world’s second-ranked team 4-0 at Bramall Lane on Tuesday to reach their first major women’s final since 2009.

Next up is Germany, with Popp moving level with England’s Beth Mead in the golden boot standings by adding her fifth and sixth goals of the tournament in seeing off the challenge of France .

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Euro 2022 final?

The final of Euro 2022 takes place on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

Kick-off is 5pm.

The BBC will once again be broadcasting the match with coverage kicking off at 4pm.

How did both teams reach the final?

England hit their stride with a record-breaking demolition of Norway in the group stages, adding to wins over Austria and Northern Ireland. They were minutes from an early exit against pre-tournament favourites Spain but turned it around on a dramatic night in Brighton, before sweeping Sweden aside in style to reach the final.

Germany arrived at Euro 2022 under the radar but were impressive in winning the ‘group of death’ with relative comfort - thrashing Denmark and then exploiting Spain. Austria had them on the ropes at times in the quarter-final but Germany advanced and were again run close by France in the last four. The eight-time champions have shown a winner’s instinct in reaching a ninth European final.

What are the odds?

England - 16/19

Germany - 23/20