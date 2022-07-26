Flood Watch issued for Chuska Mountains, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-03 14:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-03 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Target Area: Colfax FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast New Mexico, including the following county, Colfax. * WHEN...Until 615 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 308 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms over Crow Creek, Springer Arroyo, Tinaja Creek, Kappis Arroyo, Spring Arroyo, Blosser Arroyo, and the Canadian River. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. The potential exists for flash flooding to develop. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Maxwell and Raton Crews Airport. - This includes the following highways Highway 64 between Mile Markers 329 and 342. Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 427 and 443. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

COLFAX COUNTY, NM ・ 1 HOUR AGO