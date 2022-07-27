Former UFC title challenger 'Bigfoot' Silva booked for next fight – against 102-9-1 kickboxer

It continues to be a busy year of competition for former UFC heavyweight title challenger Antonio Silva despite his woes to return into the win column.

Knocked out twice since June 13, “Bigfoot” Silva has been booked again – this time for Sept. 10 against Azerbaijani kickboxing and muay thai standout Zabit Samedov, who holds a record of 102-9-1. The bout will take place in Azerbaijan under the MixFight Championship banner, the promotion recently announced.

Silva, 42, has won one of his most recent 15 combat sports appearances. He has been knocked out in 12 of those fights. He was knocked out cold in an MMA bout June 24 and then standing in a kickboxing bout July 8.

Silva’s lengthy skid and history of knockouts have made it difficult, if not impossible, for him to be licensed in the United States under the watch of the Association of Boxing Commissions (ABC).

Many overseas countries and territories, like Azerbaijan, do not fall under the regulation of the ABC, thus licensing issues do not apply. Silva’s ex-manager Alex Davis recently said he and others tried to prevent Silva from continuing to fight, but that the former UFC heavyweight title challenger steered his ship against the tides.

“You cannot defend a man from his own self,” Davis wrote. “I did my very best. The plan was for him to stop fighting 8 kos ago. He made the $. I let go at that point, could not be a part of this. But he always goes in with a big heart and never reminisces on a loss.”