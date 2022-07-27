ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Former UFC title challenger 'Bigfoot' Silva booked for next fight – against 102-9-1 kickboxer

By Nolan King
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rlj2W_0guFi2HD00

It continues to be a busy year of competition for former UFC heavyweight title challenger Antonio Silva despite his woes to return into the win column.

Knocked out twice since June 13, “Bigfoot” Silva has been booked again – this time for Sept. 10 against Azerbaijani kickboxing and muay thai standout Zabit Samedov, who holds a record of 102-9-1. The bout will take place in Azerbaijan under the MixFight Championship banner, the promotion recently announced.

Silva, 42, has won one of his most recent 15 combat sports appearances. He has been knocked out in 12 of those fights. He was knocked out cold in an MMA bout June 24 and then standing in a kickboxing bout July 8.

Silva’s lengthy skid and history of knockouts have made it difficult, if not impossible, for him to be licensed in the United States under the watch of the Association of Boxing Commissions (ABC).

Many overseas countries and territories, like Azerbaijan, do not fall under the regulation of the ABC, thus licensing issues do not apply. Silva’s ex-manager Alex Davis recently said he and others tried to prevent Silva from continuing to fight, but that the former UFC heavyweight title challenger steered his ship against the tides.

“You cannot defend a man from his own self,” Davis wrote. “I did my very best. The plan was for him to stop fighting 8 kos ago. He made the $. I let go at that point, could not be a part of this. But he always goes in with a big heart and never reminisces on a loss.”

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kickboxer#Kickboxing#Boxing#Combat#Azerbaijani#Mma#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Azerbaijan
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

133K+
Followers
178K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy