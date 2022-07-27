ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Dan Trachtenberg: 'Prey' director with Philly roots enters 'Predator' territory

By Alicia Vitarelli via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The latest "Predator" movie comes to Hulu next week.

"Prey" is the fifth in the franchise, but the director, Dan Trachtenberg, a Montgomery County native, says it is not a prequel.

Trachtenberg is a Willow Grove native and Cheltenham High School and Temple University alumnus. He was so excited to talk to us here at Action News.

He says "Prey" is set 300 years before the original 'Predator' movie, with the same surprise fear factor, but he says this is "more ferocious and feral."

"It certainly is designed to be anyone's first 'Predator' movie," Trachtenberg says. "It's great for people who love 'Predator' and want more. And maybe it is the Philly roots, I don't know, but I sought to imbue it with the engine of an underdog story, of a sports movie. I thought then the movie could be thematically about something and emotionally charged, as well as super bad***."

"Prey" also has an extensive cast of Native American and First Nations performers.

Amber Midthunder plays Naru, a young Comanche warrior who is fighting to protect her tribe from one of the first highly evolved Predators to land on Earth.

"That's definitely my favorite part," Midthunder says. "There are so many cool elements to this movie. Obviously, there's a lot of action. There's a lot of cool story substance, but definitely, the representation is what I'm most proud of."

Prey hits Hulu Aug. 5.

