ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

French Montana ft. EST Gee “Keep It Real,” Redman “So Cool” & More | Daily Visuals 7.26.22

By O
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f3F0s_0guE0oxy00
Source: press handout / FYI Brand Group

French Montana and Harry Fraud’s album, Montega has been out on these streets for a month now and French has been going hard promoting the project with a new video on a weekly basis.

This time around the Bronx representative links up with EST Gee for his new visuals to “Keep It Real” in which French and EST steady mob to the Motthaven projects with their crew behind them and post up on top of the bodega much to the delight of the community who take pics of the rappers as they do their thing.

Back in the Bricks, OG Hip-Hop legend Redman is out there proving he’s still a lyrical beast and for his clip to “So Cool” posts up in front of a few monster trucks with hydraulics as he drops his bars before driving off in a souped up ATV.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from RZA, Monica featuring Ty Dolla $ign, and more.

FRENCH MONTANA FT. EST GEE – “KEEP IT REAL”

REDMAN – “SO COOL”

RZA – “CELEBRATE LIFE”

MONICA FT. TY DOLLA $IGN – “FRIENDS”

OSHUN – “100K”

NBA YOUNGBOY – “CHANGE”

RZA – “LIVE YOUR OWN RHYTHM”

PRADO & BOUNTY KILLER – “AS A BADMAN”

JACKBOY – “YAYA”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Entertainment
State
Montana State
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rza
Person
Harry Fraud
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Montana#The Bronx#The Bricks#Gee#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy