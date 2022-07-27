Little Black Pearl’s Carver 47 and new makers’ space in Woodlawn win city development grants

www.hpherald.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
GhanaFest at Washington Park on 7/30Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
5 great burger places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
What are the 10 best diners in Chicago according to Yelp?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
What's happening at the Brookfield Zoo this summer? Free days for kids and a baby tapirJennifer Geer
Someone in the Chicago area bought winning $1.28B Mega Millions ticketEntrepreneur's Journal
Related
blockclubchicago.org
chicagoagentmagazine.com
rejournals.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin Weekly News
Austin Weekly News
RELATED PEOPLE
fox32chicago.com
wlsam.com
nwi.life
IN THIS ARTICLE
citybureau.org
Eater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hyde Park Herald
Chicago, IL
987
Followers
2K+
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT
The Hyde Park Herald, Chicago's oldest community newspaper since 1882.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1