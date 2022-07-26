Ex-Tory leader Lord Hague warns Boris Johnson will be a 'permanent nightmare' for whoever his successor is - as No10 distances itself from campaign to keep him in power after ally suggests he wants to undo his resignation and stay on

Boris Johnson will become a 'permanent nightmare' for his successor, a senior Tory grandee warned today - as No10 distanced itself from claims he wants to stay in power.

Former party leader and foreign secretary Lord Hague warned that no outgoing PM has ever been very helpful to the person who follows them into No10.

But he warned that Mr Johnson could be more trouble than previous leaders due to his personality and the way he was removed.

Downing Street was forced to confirm that the PM would step down once a new Conservative Party leader is in place in September.

It came after one of his allies, the multi-millionaire donor Lord Cruddas, said he wanted to 'wipe away' his resignation and stay in No10.

Cruddas, a former Tory chairman who was gifted his peerage by Mr Johnson, said the PM 'does not want' to quit and 'wished that he could carry on'.

He is leading a small rebellion from grassroots Tories who want Mr Johnson to be allowed to run against Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss.

Writing in the Times today, Lord Hague said: 'Our brutal parliamentary system, in which heads of government are removed by voters or MPs and rarely come to a dignified end of their term, makes the torment of being replaced even harder to bear.

'This is particularly severe if a PM believes they never did anything wrong — think (Edward) Heath — or if they consider the electorate always backed them but their MPs were too weak to stick with them — think (Margaret) Thatcher.

'Now think of Boris Johnson. All of these feelings will apply to him.

'He is going to be Heath with jokes added in, and Thatcher with consistency taken out, all rolled into a bundle of resentment, denial, attention-seeking and attempted vindication that will be a permanent nightmare for the new prime minister.'

Lord Cruddas told the Daily Telegraph: 'There was no ambiguity in Boris's views. He definitely does not want to resign. He wants to carry on and he believes that, with the membership behind him, he can.'

The peer added: 'Boris thanked me for my 'Boris on the ballot' campaign. He said he was enjoying following it and he wished me well. He said he could understand the membership's anger at what had happened. He said that he wished that he could carry on as Prime Minister. He said he does not want to resign.'

When asked by the peer if he would 'wipe away' his resignation immediately with 'a magic wand', Mr Johnson is said to have replied: 'I would wipe away everything that stops me being PM in a second.'

Lord Cruddas added: 'He wants to carry on to finish the job. He wants to fight the next general election as leader of the Conservative Party.'

The comments forced a No10 spokeswoman to respond, saying: 'The Prime Minister has resigned as party leader and set out his intention to stand down as PM when the new leader is in place.'

And Ms Truss last night dismissed the idea of her predecessor staying in Cabinet or making a comeback as PM.

Pressed on whether she would want the outgoing premier in her top team, the Foreign Secretary insisted 'what's done is done' and he would be taking a 'well-earned break'.

Ms Truss - who is battling it out with Rishi Sunak in a run-off among party members - was asked during the BBC debate if Mr Johnson would have a job if she wins.

'Having spent time with him this week on foreign affairs, I very, very much suspect that he would not want a future role in the Government, I think he needs a well-earned break from what has been a very difficult few years,' she said.

'After all, he was seriously ill with Covid, we haven't even talked about that, and that was a terrible moment when we didn't know what was going to happen, he has faced real challenges that no leader would have expected to face, the appalling war in Ukraine, so I simply don't think that is really an option.'

She added: 'I just don't think it's going to happen, I think that what's done is done, the party has made the decision, I have told you my views of that, I have now put myself forward as a candidate because I think I'm the right person to do the job and I don't believe that he would want further involvement.'

Pushed further, Ms Truss said: 'I am sure he will have a role, I am sure he will be vocal but he will not be part of the government.'

Mr Sunak said: 'The simple answer from me is no, I think we need to look forward at this point, that's why I want to be prime minister.'