ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

You didn't win Mega Millions. Here's when you can go for $1B

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RWf5F_0guAxn5Z00

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers Tuesday night and won the top prize.

The new estimated jackpot for Friday’s drawing will be the nation’s fourth-largest lottery prize.

The jackpot has grown so large because no one has matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive drawings without a big winner.

Tuesday’s numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball: 15.

The $1.02 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 30 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for the next drawing Friday night is an estimated $602.5 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.

Comments / 80

Mary ❤
3d ago

The owner of Cane's Chicjen spent 100,000.00 on 50 thousand tickets for his 50 thousand employees and not one a winner what dies that tell you

Reply(26)
38
Gail Chenevey
3d ago

if you win and take the cash option, the government takes 2/3 in taxes. hope you can live on only $350 million or so.

Reply(11)
17
Jose Gonzalez
18h ago

who ever likes my comment and I end up winning u also win....let's be positive about this people God bless u all....🙏

Reply
12
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#D C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
486K+
Post
468M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy