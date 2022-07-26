An Unrecognizable Sebastian Stan in ‘A Different Man’ and 30 Other Actor Transformations

www.aol.com
Pierce Brosnan Is Unrecognizable After Transformation for New Movie The Last Rifleman
Watch: Pierce Brosnan Earned a Nickname From "Mamma Mia 2" Pierce Brosnan's new look is making us do a double take. The Die Another Day actor was recently spotted in full costume for the new Terry Loane-directed film The Last Rifleman, in which he stars as 89-year-old World War Veteran II Artie Crawford, alongside Louis Gossett Jr. and Jürgen Prochnow.
Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair
San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
Billy Bob Thornton and Wife Connie Angland Make Rare Appearance at TheGray Man Premiere
Billy Bob Thornton took date night to the red carpet this week. The Academy Award winner, 66, made a rare appearance with wife Connie Angland as they stepped out Thursday for the premiere of his new Netflix action thriller The Gray Man at the historic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
Watch Ryan Gosling Respond to Eva Mendes' Comment About Starting a "Kenaissance"
Watch: Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling's Latest Barbie Costumes Are Fantastic. Ryan Gosling is proving that life in plastic truly is fantastic. The actor, who plays Ken in Greta Gerwig's upcoming film Barbie alongside Margot Robbie, addressed his longtime partner Eva Mendes' comments about kick-starting a "Kenaissance" after photos from the movie's set recently took the world by storm.
Rosie O’Donnell Looks Unrecognizable In The New ‘A League Of Their Own’ TV Series
When the new TV reboot of “A League of Their Own” debuts on Prime Video this summer, fans of the beloved 1992 film it shares a title with will see a familiar face in a different getup. Rosie O’Donnell, who stared as third baseman Doris Murphy in the...
Keanu Reeves, 57, & Girlfriend Alexandra Grant, 49, Hold Hands In Rare New Photos
Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant couldn’t help but look effortlessly together while strolling hand in hand in New York City on Thursday, June 7! The John Wick star, 57, and his professional artist sweetheart, 49, were snapped in a rare photo, which you can see here, appearing casually chic on the sidewalk. In the photo, Alexandra rocked bright pink pants and a black sleeveless top. She accessorized with a black belt with a gold-tone detail, black flats, and a stylish brown bucket bag. Keanu rocked a monotone navy-blue suit, paired with brown lace-up boots. They appeared to be talking and smiling as they held hands.
Dakota Johnson Finally Opened Up About Getting Dragged Into The Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Trial
This article was originally posted on 05/05/22 titled: Your Jaw Is Going To Drop When You Hear What Celebrities Are Now Saying About Johnny Depp The ongoing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial – whereby the 58-year-old Pirates of the Caribbe...
Tom Hanks & ‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Have an Ongoing 30-Year Feud: Here’s Why
In 1989, Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler of Happy Days fame were working on a funny movie titled Turner & Hooch. It is pretty light-hearted in its fare. But the interactions between actor Hanks and director Winkler were not. This is quite interesting since both worked together on Winkler’s show.
Suri Cruise battles the New York heat in a white dress
Suri Cruise was photographed out in New York in a white summer dress. Cruise was photographed walking and talking on the phone as the city battles a dangerous heat wave. RELATED: Suri Cruise looks like a fashionista while out with a friend in New York ...
Stars we've lost in 2022
L.Q. Jones, a veteran character actor whose career spanned seven decades in film and TV, died July 9 of natural causes at his home in the Hollywood Hills. He was 94. Born Justice Ellis McQueen, Jones took his stage name from his first film role in Raoul Walsh's 1955 war action, Battle Cry. His credits include An Annapolis Story, Toward the Unknown, Gunsmoke, The Virginian, and Wagon Train. The western staple was also a regular in Sam Peckinpah films, such as The Wild Bunch, Ride the High Country, Major Dundee, The Battle of Cable Hogue, and Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid. Jones' career also extended into writing, producing, and directing, beginning with his 1975 feature A Boy and His Dog. His most recent credits include The Mask of Zorro, The Patriot, and Casino.
Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor
Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
Dakota Johnson Says Dad Don Johnson ‘Couldn’t Really Stop Me’ From Becoming an Actor
Dakota Johnson's dad Don Johnson wanted to see her go off to college, but the young actor was determined to follow in her parents' footsteps.
Tyler Perry on Actors Who Turned Down His Highly Anticipated New Film: 'Too Bad, So Sad for Them'
Tyler Perry's upcoming film was 25 years in the making, but he says, right on time. "I'm beyond excited about it," Perry says on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast about A Jazzman's Blues, his highly anticipated coming-of-age drama set in the 1940s, due on Netflix Sept. 23. "It's something very, very different for me. And, so far the reception of it has been incredible."
Chris Evans says Ana de Armas warned him against revealing he was looking for love
Chris Evans addressed his highly publicised comments on finding love during a Heart radio interview with his The Gray Man costar Ana de Armas. Earlier this week, during an interview with Shondaland, Evans revealed that he was “laser-focused on finding a partner”. The Captain America star now says...
Mickey Rourke Looks Exactly Like Val Kilmer in New Interview, According to Twitter
Who had “vicious feud between Mickey Rourke and Tom Cruise” on their 2022 bingo card? If you did, you should probably start buying lottery tickets because it came out of nowhere. In a recent episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, Sin City star Mickey Rourke went on an unexpected anti-Tom Cruise rant.
Channing Tatum replacing Chris Evans in new Scarlett Johansson movie
Channing Tatum is set to replace Chris Evans in new romantic comedy movie Project Artemis. The new Apple movie, which will co-star Scarlett Johansson, has been through a number of changes recently, with original director Jason Bateman also pulling out over creative differences. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum is...
Brad Pitt Heartbreak: Sandra Bullock's Co-Star Leaving Hollywood For Good Because Of Angelina Jolie? Jennifer Aniston's Ex Reportedly Saving Energy To Protect Everything He's Built
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who tied the knot in August 2014, were declared legally single in 2019. However, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars are still hammering out the details for custody of their four minor children: Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. Amid his ongoing court battles with Angelina...
Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
Eddie Murphy's Daughter Bria Marries Fiancé Michael Xavier in Romantic Beverly Hills Ceremony
Eddie Murphy's eldest daughter Bria Murphy, whom the actor shares with ex-wife Nicole, married her actor fiancé Michael Xavier on Saturday in Beverly Hills, PEOPLE has exclusively learned. The happy couple wed in a private afternoon ceremony before 250 close friends and family. Bria, a 32-year-old artist and actress,...
Mickey Rooney Jr. Dies: Musician, Mouseketeer & Hollywood Scion Was 77
Mickey Rooney Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood actor Mickey Rooney who went on to a show business career of his own that included being an original – if short-lived — Mouseketeer, an actor and a member of Willie Nelson’s band, died Saturday at his home in Glendale, AZ. He was 77.
