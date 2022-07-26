ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

An Unrecognizable Sebastian Stan in ‘A Different Man’ and 30 Other Actor Transformations

By Zack Sharf and Samantha Bergeson
AOL Corp
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.aol.com

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
E! News

Watch Ryan Gosling Respond to Eva Mendes' Comment About Starting a "Kenaissance"

Watch: Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling's Latest Barbie Costumes Are Fantastic. Ryan Gosling is proving that life in plastic truly is fantastic. The actor, who plays Ken in Greta Gerwig's upcoming film Barbie alongside Margot Robbie, addressed his longtime partner Eva Mendes' comments about kick-starting a "Kenaissance" after photos from the movie's set recently took the world by storm.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marion Cotillard
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Lily James
Person
Pam Hupp
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Renée Zellweger
Person
Pamela Anderson
Person
Brendan Fraser
Person
Charlize Theron
Person
Darren Aronofsky
Person
Sebastian Stan
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Person
Christian Bale
HollywoodLife

Keanu Reeves, 57, & Girlfriend Alexandra Grant, 49, Hold Hands In Rare New Photos

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant couldn’t help but look effortlessly together while strolling hand in hand in New York City on Thursday, June 7! The John Wick star, 57, and his professional artist sweetheart, 49, were snapped in a rare photo, which you can see here, appearing casually chic on the sidewalk. In the photo, Alexandra rocked bright pink pants and a black sleeveless top. She accessorized with a black belt with a gold-tone detail, black flats, and a stylish brown bucket bag. Keanu rocked a monotone navy-blue suit, paired with brown lace-up boots. They appeared to be talking and smiling as they held hands.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Nbc#Midwestern#Vanity Fair
Entertainment Weekly

Stars we've lost in 2022

L.Q. Jones, a veteran character actor whose career spanned seven decades in film and TV, died July 9 of natural causes at his home in the Hollywood Hills. He was 94. Born Justice Ellis McQueen, Jones took his stage name from his first film role in Raoul Walsh's 1955 war action, Battle Cry. His credits include An Annapolis Story, Toward the Unknown, Gunsmoke, The Virginian, and Wagon Train. The western staple was also a regular in Sam Peckinpah films, such as The Wild Bunch, Ride the High Country, Major Dundee, The Battle of Cable Hogue, and Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid. Jones' career also extended into writing, producing, and directing, beginning with his 1975 feature A Boy and His Dog. His most recent credits include The Mask of Zorro, The Patriot, and Casino.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

Channing Tatum replacing Chris Evans in new Scarlett Johansson movie

Channing Tatum is set to replace Chris Evans in new romantic comedy movie Project Artemis. The new Apple movie, which will co-star Scarlett Johansson, has been through a number of changes recently, with original director Jason Bateman also pulling out over creative differences. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum is...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Brad Pitt Heartbreak: Sandra Bullock's Co-Star Leaving Hollywood For Good Because Of Angelina Jolie? Jennifer Aniston's Ex Reportedly Saving Energy To Protect Everything He's Built

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who tied the knot in August 2014, were declared legally single in 2019. However, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars are still hammering out the details for custody of their four minor children: Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. Amid his ongoing court battles with Angelina...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy