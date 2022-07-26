Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd were ‘sure’ they’d agreed De Jong deal, Cristiano Ronaldo wants out now, Arsenal loan agreed

CRISTIANO RONALDO'S future has taken a fresh twist as he flies to Manchester to reassert his desire to leave the club.

The wantaway Manchester United ace is set to personally tell the Red Devils hierarchy that he wants out and will not be playing in the Europa League.

Meanwhile Arsenal are said to have agreed a loan deal for Arthur Melo of Juventus.

Brighton won't budge on Cucurella

Manchester City remain very interested in Marc Cucurella, but are some way off from reaching an agreement for the Brighton left-back.

The Premier League champions had a £30m bid rejected by the Seagulls last week with the south coast club demanding £50m.

Many expected further negotiations and a fee halfway between the two valuations to be met.

However, the Athletic believe that Brighton are unwilling to drop the price and are in a very strong position.

Cucurella arrived at the Amex from Getafe 11 months ago for just £15m, signing a five-year contract in the process.

Gunners target valued at €45m

Arsenal have been told they must bid at least €45m if they want to land Cody Gakpo.

The 23-year-old Dutch international has caught the eye of the Gunners, as well as that of Premier League rivals Leeds.

However, new PSV boss Ruud van Nistelrooy is desperate to keep hold of his ace for at least another year.

Gakpo struck 21 goals and provided 15 assists in 47 appearances for the Eindhoven club last season.

Forest agree fee for Mangala

Nottingham Forest are close to completing their 12th signing of the summer after agreeing a fee with Stuttgart for Orel Mangala.

The deal is thought to be in the region of £15m, and the midfielder will undergo a medical with the newly-promoted club today.

The Belgian international will arrive at the City Ground having made over 70 appearances in the Bundesliga.

Here's a reminder of the completely new team that Forest boss Steve Cooper could line up at Newcastle with on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Scamacca touches down in London

Gianluca Scamacca has finally made it to London, and will undergo his West Ham medical today.

The Sassuolo striker was due in the capital yesterday afternoon, but his flight from Italy was delayed.

The 23-year-old has already agreed terms with the Hammers, and should become the club's third biggest signing within the next 24 hours.

The Hammers will pay £35.5m for the forward, having only forked out more for Sebastian Haller in 2019 (£45m) and Felipe Anderson in 2018 (£42m).

Milan make move for Ziyech

AC Milan are preparing a new bid for Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech, according to reports in Italy.

Calciomercato understand that the winger is still on the radar of those at the San Siro with Rossoneri legend Paolo Maldini a huge fan of the Moroccan.

The Serie A side are said to have spoken to Ziyech again last week with the player once more indicating his desire to move.

The 29-year-old joined the Blues in February 2020, and has gone on to score 14 goals in 83 appearances for the club.

Ronaldo 'to meet' Ten Hag

Cristiano Ronaldo will meet Erik ten Hag for showdown talks TODAY.

The BBC report that the Portuguese forward has flown back to England to speak face-to-face with the new Manchester United boss.

Ronaldo has made clear his desire to leave Old Trafford this summer in order to play Champions League football.

However, he has a year remaining on his United contract, and Ten Hag insists the player is a a big part of his plans.

Something has to give.

Milan back on Chelsea radar

With Barcelona closing on prime Chelsea target Jules Kounde, speculation is mounting tonight that Stamford Bridge boss Thomas Tuchel could reignite interest in Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar.

But the Italian giants are keen to keep the Slovakia star.

And it’s thought only a bid beyond £60million would tempt Inter to even consider selling the 27-year-old.

Arsenal and Manchester United have previously been linked with ex-Sampdoria hero Skriniar.

Ron to say he wants out NOW

EXCLUSIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo will fly into England and demand to leave Manchester United NOW, writes JORDAN DAVIES.

The wantaway superstar, 37, is set for showdown talks with the Red Devils where he will tell them he will NOT accept their offer of a new deal.

Ronaldo missed United’s pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia due to "family reasons" - but Erik ten Hag’s squad have training at Carrington on Tuesday.

Portugal icon Ronaldo wants a permanent transfer so he can continue playing in the Champions League after United could only finish sixth last season.

He has NEVER played in the Europa League in his glittering career.

United insist he is not for sale while new boss Ten Hag has maintained the striker is a key part of his plans for this season.

Bernd price cut tempts Fulham

Bernd Leno’s move to Fulham is finally moving closer after Arsenal agreed to lower their asking price, report the Evening Standard.

The Gunners had held firm on their original valuation of £15m for weeks, but with no other parties seemingly interested in the German stopper, they are now willing to do business at £8m.

The transfer fee is likely to also include add-on fees if the 30-year-old’s stay at Craven Cottage proves to be a success.

Newly-promoted Fulham seemingly forced their London rival’s hand when it was revealed they were looking at alternative goalkeepers such as Neto and Sergio Rico.

Passport issue ‘stopped Real signing Jesus’

Red tape was the only thing that stopped Real Madrid making a serious bid for Gabriel Jesus, according to reports.

An issue relating to the Brazil striker’s passport was the stumbling block, says Spanish radio station Cadena SER.

Speaking on the Sanhedrin of El Larguero podcast, journalist Javier Herraez said Arsenal’s new recruit was viewed as ideal cover for Karim Benzema by Los Blancos.

He explained: “Benzema is the best, but this is a World Cup year where he is going to play with the French team.

“That is going to be important, and he cannot play in everything.

“Gabriel Jesus is who Madrid wanted in this moment because he knew how to be a substitute, and he played and scored goals.

“Madrid has looked for him and has not found him. This footballer is not in Madrid because of the matter of his passport.

“If not, he would be because Ancelotti wanted him, as did the club. But there is no room because of the issue of the papers.”

Blues’ hopes of Jules snatch on the brink

Chelsea’s move for Jules Kounde is on the brink as Barcelona refuse to give up the chase, writes JORDAN DAVIES.

The Blues believed they were close to completing a five-year £55m deal for the Sevilla defender last week in their bid to bolster their backline.

However, it is understood Barca have revived their interest in the 23-year-old having initially been restricted by their economic issues.

The Catalan club have continued to tell Koundé to wait for them to submit their opening offer, and could end up paying a lower fee with several add-ons.

Barca have already beaten Chelsea to a player this window by using this method having snapped up Raphinha from Leeds earlier this month.

Chelsea are frustrated by Barca’s persistence and are concerned Kounde’s future may still be unresolved by the time of their Premier League opener against Everton next weekend.

The club have monitored Kounde since last summer but boss Thomas Tuchel has recently shown his annoyance at the progress in the deal.

Tuchel refused to comment on Kounde before their pre-season clash against Arsenal in Orlando on Sunday, but admitted Barca’s approach was winding him up.

Utd and Barca struggling to De Jong to agree move

Manchester United still have an 'agreement' with Barcelona to buy Frenkie de Jong but both clubs are struggling to persuade him to move.

That's the claim of transfer guru Fabrizio Romano after claims a £63million fee, plus up to £9m on add-ons, has been set up.

One stumbling block is Barca declining to pay the £14.5m they owe on the Holland midfielder's wages.

But they need to sell the Ajax old boy to balance the books.

Gunners' summer spending 'could pass £200m'

Arsenal's summer spending could pass £200million with a right-side midfielder tipped to their sixth signing.

That's the prediction of Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth, who says the spree shows the Gunners' strong backing for manager Mikel Arteta.

So far Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos and Matt Turner have come in.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “I think all of this business that Arsenal are doing, particularly last summer and this summer, just highlights how much they’re backing Mikel Arteta.

"He’s the long-term project for them. They’re backing him all the way.

“They didn’t have European football last season and yet they spent more than any club in Europe in the transfer window, in excess of £140 million.

“If they were to spend as much on a right-sided player that they were willing to spend on Raphinha, then you’re looking at a summer spend of close to £200 million.”

Blues would 'immediately replace Jorginho'

Jorginho would be "immediately" replaced if he exits Chelsea this summer, reports suggest.

The 44-cap Italy midfielder, 30, is thought to be keen to see out the last year of his contract.

And "transfer specialist" journalist Dean Jones says Chelsea would quickly bring in a new anchorman if the former Napoli star departs.

Jorginho's agent Joao Santos recently told TUTTOmercatoWEB via 90min: “Chelsea are the priority. His contract will expire in 2023.

"I think we will talk about the renewal from September.”

Sesko 'better than Haaland'

Many RB Salzburg team-mates claim Manchester United target Benjamin Sesko is BETTER than Erling Haaland.

Slovenia star Sesko, 19, is also being linked to Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle.

He's arguably the hottest prospect ever at Austrians Salzburg - along with Manchester City's £51million new boy Haaland, who broke club scoring records in 2019-20.

Sesko told Goal: "Such comparisons [to Haaland] motivate me and give me energy.

"They do not represent pressure. I will listen and learn so I can be even better than he is.

"My team-mates at the club tell me that Haaland and I are very similar, especially in terms of speed.

"Most of them even tell me that I’m better than him!"

Salzburg would want at least £55million to consider selling Sesko.

But that would be a bargain if he matches the progress 22-year-old Haaland has made since leaving for Dortmund and now the Etihad.

Hannibal

Saints win Mara race

Southampton have won the race for Bordeaux strike whizkid Sekou Mara.

The France Under-21 star, 19, has signed a four-year deal after hitting six Ligue 1 goals last term.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl said: “Sékou is coming here to score goals and has shown in the French league he can do this.

"Now he needs to work hard and show he can do this in the Premier League.

“He is a young guy who will need time to adapt to a new country and a new league, but we are excited about his potential and what he can become in the future.”

Chelsea face Skrin test

With Barcelona closing on prime Chelsea target Jules Kounde, speculation is mounting tonight that Stamford Bridge boss Thomas Tuchel could reignite interest in Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar.

But the Italian giants are keen to keep the Slovakia star.

And it's thought only a bid beyond £60million would tempt Inter to even consider selling the 27-year-old.

Arsenal and Manchester United have previously been linked with ex-Sampdoria hero Skriniar.

Toon & Toffees join Armando race

Newcastle United and Everton have joined the race to land Chelsea striker Armando Broja.

The Albanian hitman looked destined for West Ham last week after a £30m bid was submitted.

However, the Hammers were kept waiting, and have instead turned their interest to Sassuolo’s Gianluca Scamacca.

And that has opened for door to Broja for other Premier League suitors.

Chelsea allowed the 20-year-old to leave the club’s pre-season tour of America last week in order to finalise his future.

According to i Sport, former Blues boss Frank Lampard wants to reunite with the forward at Goodison Park, while Newcastle would prefer an initial loan move.