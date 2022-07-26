ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Stuntman’s son, eight, is pulled from flaming vehicle after terrifying car leap stunt with his father goes horribly wrong in Russia

By Will Stewart for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Video shows a stuntman crashing headlong into a row of cars and setting on fire in Russia with his eight-year-old son inside after a dangerous car stunt went horrifically wrong.

Stuntman Sergey Kocherga, 40, used his young son Timur in the act from which both made miraculous escapes as marshals and spectators rushed to their rescue.

The boy was 'shaking with fear' after being pulled from the fireball wreckage, said an eyewitness.

Video shows the pair in a Crosskart crashing when trying to clear several cars after hurtling up a ramp.

They thudded into the first car and cartwheeled over the second, with their stunt vehicle bursting into flames in front of hundreds of spectators.

Sergey sustained burns on his arm and back requiring medical help, but the boy was 'unharmed' and 'continued to perform' other stunts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zED5H_0guAQexr00
Video shows Stuntman Sergey Kocherga, 40, and his young son Timur crashing in a Crosskart when trying to clear several cars after hurtling up a ramp
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z7CXG_0guAQexr00
They thudded into the first car and cartwheeled over the second, with their stunt vehicle bursting into flames in front of hundreds of spectators
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M65ZZ_0guAQexr00
The boy was 'shaking with fear' after being pulled from the fireball wreckage, said an eyewitness
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bu0Vj_0guAQexr00

The boy is from a dynasty of stunt performers and has taken part in shows since he was three.

Despite this, the Russian authorities have launched a 'procedural check' into the incident in Ivanovo in which his father was the driver.

'The investigation established that during the stunt show, during the performance of the jump, two people were injured, including a minor,' said the Investigative Committee.

'Investigators will establish all the circumstances and causes of the incident.'

A second probe has been opened by the prosecutor’s office, and criminal prosecutions are possible.

The father was unapologetic about using his son as a stunt boy.

The child’s grandfather - who is also called Sergey - is a stuntman too.

'It was very pleasant that you visited our show,' the injured Crosskart driver told locals. 'Our profession is stuntmen and we are always taking risks. We have chosen this. I'm safe and sound, all is fine.

He added: 'Thank you for calling and messaging and worrying about my health. All is good, all is fine. We are alive, we are safe and sound.'

But shocked spectator Maria Polyakova said: 'They say the boy has been a stuntman from the age of three, and there is a whole dynasty. And apparently, this is their way of life. But for me it was terrible.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MOf2H_0guAQexr00
Sergey sustained burns on his arm and back requiring medical help after the accident, but the boy was 'unharmed' and 'continued to perform' other stunts
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iXWgX_0guAQexr00
The father was unapologetic about using his son as a stunt boy. The boy is from a dynasty of stunt performers and has taken part in shows since he was three 

She added: 'For me, this is beyond reality - to use a child, aged eight, for such a dangerous trick.

'At the same time, I read an interview in 2019, where [Sergey Kocherga] admitted that this trick was the most dangerous of all and he did not take his son on it.

'So apparently at the age of eight he already decided that he can.'

She said: 'Thank God they responded quickly. Really, it took only seconds, and the boy was quickly taken out.

'When they pulled the boy out, and took off his helmet, I saw how he was shaking with fear. For a long time this will stay before my eyes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WhGFp_0guAQexr00
Sergey sustained burns on his arm and back requiring medical help, but the boy was 'unharmed' and 'continued to perform' other stunts

'This is a child. And I think that they can’t take risks like that on purpose. Let him decide when he turns 18.

'Now the child, and in fact, because he is doing this, he will not even have a self-preservation instinct.'

Another spectator Sergey Resnichny said that that stuntman father was 'tired' when he undertook the car leap with his son.

'This takes a lot of energy. It should be a maximum of one performance per day, two days in a row. And they had six performances in four days. It's very physically hard.'

Other commenters backed the call for children to be banned from taking part in stunts.

Comments / 0

