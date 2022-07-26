Queen Elizabeth II news: Prince Harry’s bombshell memoirs ‘could be out in time for Christmas’ as Royals brace for storm

PRINCE Harry's new book will be launched in time for Xmas shoppers this year - with the Royal Family braced for another media storm.

The Duke's tell-all memoir is written and a finished manuscript signed off by lawyers — The Sun can reveal.

His publishers, Penguin Random House, are now trying to get it out for the Thanksgiving and Christmas market in the US.

A publishing source said: “The manuscript has been finished and gone through all of the legal processes.

"It’s done and out of Harry’s hands.

"The publishing date has been pushed back once but it is on track for the end of the year.”

Harry has been researching the life of his mother Princess Diana — and insiders worry he will blast step-mum Camilla, 75, who has been named future Queen Consort.

It is thought the autobiography will be “heartfelt and intimate” - however it is feared it could stoke up new rifts with the Royal Family.

Princess Di's brother calls for police probe into BBC treatment of sister

PRINCESS Diana's brother has called for police to probe the BBC over her treatment.

Earl Spencer has accused the broadcaster of "deceit" for the way journalist Martin Bashir secured an interview with the late royal in 1995.

The explosive Panorama head-to-head, watched by 23million people, saw Diana reveal she knew Prince Charles was having an affair with his now-wife, Camilla Parker Bowles.

The Earl said he was "groomed" into agreeing to introduce Bashir to Di after being shown "forged bank statements" and "underhand payments".

Charles and Camilla to represent the Queen at the opening of the Commonwealth games

The Commonwealth Games, which will open in Birmingham this Thursday, will be attended by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall

Taking place every four years, the games brings together countries from across the commonwealth in a summer of sport.

Charles and Camilla will take the place of the Queen, who is taking a small step back from royal duties.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle make donation to family mourning loss of young boy

Reportedly the couple donated around $5,000 for a fundraiser in the name of their children: Archie and Lilibet.

A little boy, George, who was aged nine, suddenly passed away. His cause of death has not been revealed, but reportedly the Sussexes sent a donation to his family.

The Zaijfen family, said they are “unable to breathe” after the loss of little George, reported the Mirror.

The royal family celebrates the annual swan census

Her Majesty’s official Twitter account has hailed the work of the Swan Uppers, as they count the swan population in the River Thames.

This annual event takes place in order to protect the much-loved bird.

“The Swan Uppers travel in traditional wooden skiffs across 79 miles of river. On locating a family of swans, the boats surround the birds before lifting them out of the water where they are weight and examined for injury or disease,” the Royal Twitter said.

Who was Lord Mountbatten and how was he related to Prince Philip?

His death rocked the royals especially those close to Lord Mountbatten, including Prince Phillip and Prince Charles.

Lord Mountbatten was born Prince Louis of Battenberg in Windsor on June 25, 1900.

He was born at Frogmore House, a Grade I listed building belonging to the Crown estate.

Prince Louis was nicknamed Dickie despite not having Richard as his name, as it was a suggestion by Queen Victoria that stuck.

He had two daughters with wife Edwina Ashley – Lady Patricia, Countess Mountbatten of Burma, and Lady Pamela.

Her Majesty offers Harry & Meghan an ‘olive branch’

The Queen has reportedly invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Balmoral this summer, in an attempt to mend relations.

The offer would seemingly allow the pair to avoid senior royals.

Her Maj, 96, arrived in the Highlands on Thursday and is set to stay for ten weeks at seven-bed Craigowan Lodge.

A Balmoral insider said: “Staff have been told to expect the full list of royals including Harry, Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet.

“They are preparing for the Sussexes.”

Another insider said: “Balmoral is the perfect place for them to spend a little bit of quality time with the Queen.

“They barely had 15 minutes with her at the jubilee.”

Police alerted to two intruders scares at Harry & Meg’s mansion in just TWO weeks

Exclusive by Matt Wilkinson

California cops were alerted to TWO intruder scares at Harry and Meghan’s Montecito mansion inside just 12 days, The Sun can reveal.

The couple and their two children Archie, three, and one-year-old Lilibet, were believed to be inside their sprawling home when alarms were triggered.

Santa Barbara Police records show cops raced to the £11million home on the couple’s wedding anniversary May 19th to reports of a trespasser.

They answered a second intruder alert on May 31 just hours before Harry and Meg caught a private jet back to Britain for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The California security scares come as Harry, 37, won permission to sue the Home Office claiming he does not feel safe in the UK after his taxpayer-funded bodyguards were removed.

The Duke of Sussex says he should be entitled to Met Police armed protection whenever he returns because of his Royal Family status.

The duo have renewed a lease on Frogmore Cottage – which receives 24-hour armed police protection because it’s inside the Queen’s Windsor estate – as their UK home.

While living Stateside they employed Barack Obama’s ex-bodyguard Christopher Sanchez and Michael Jackson’s former security chief Alberto Alvarez.

But Police records show there have been six security alert calls to their £11million Montecito home in the past 14 months.

Eugenie and Beatrice avoiding the Cambridge's as they rift

A royal expert has claimed the York sisters are trying hard to keep the peace with senior members of the royal family.

YouTube’s royal commentator, Neil Sean, revealed that the royal rift originally between Princes Harry and William, has bled further into the extended family.

He claimed that they could be shut out when Charles eventually becomes King.

Neil said: “There is a big story breaking in the royal family, that has remained under the radar largely. And it’d to do with Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge and William’s father Prince Charles.”

He went on to say insiders had revealed to him that the sisters were struggling to remain “cordial” with their relatives.

This is due to the deal made with the Queen that removed Prince Andrew from public duties.

“According to that good source, it appears that William, Catherine and Charles are on the naughty step with the princesses.

“Moving forward that could be very tricky indeed because they have retained very close relations with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.”

Eugenie and Meghan Markle are known to have close ties to one another, and Harry has always had a strong bond with his cousins while they were all growing up together.

The Queen has never lived in this royal home

St James' Palace is thought to have a higher ranking than Buckingham Palace.

It is thought that Princess Anne and her daughter Princes Beatrice live there with Princess Alexandra.

The dwelling is smaller than Buckingham Palace,

‘I’m selling Prince Harry’s PANTS after he gifted them to me on wild night out in Las Vegas’

A former stripper who partied with Prince Harry on his wild night out in Las Vegas says she’s selling the undies she claims he gifted her.

Carrie Reichert, 43, claims the Duke of Sussex handed her the black pants during their rendezvous in Sin City in August of 2012.

Now the once-exotic dancer, who claimed Harry was playing air guitar with a pool cue when she arrived at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas hotel room, is auctioning off the black pants she says he gave her that night.

She’s also putting the dress and swimsuit she wore at the time – and is hoping to scoop about £800,000.

My sister Princess Diana was the victim of appalling BBC lies

Lady Diana's brother has urged cops to investigate the BBC over the "agonising lies" it told to obtain his sister's Panorama interview.

Earl Spencer insisted police "reconsider" their decision not to take legal action over the broadcaster after he said lawyers told him "unlawful and criminal behaviour" was "clearly" involved.

The Beeb this week publicly apologised to the Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex for the "way Diana was deceived" to get the infamous chat with reporter Martin Bashir in 1995.

It came after an independent investigation revealed the "rogue reporter" forged bank statements and spun wicked tales to win vulnerable Diana's trust and secure the chat.

But despite the findings, the Met said in September it had "not identified evidence of activity that constituted a criminal offence and will therefore be taking no further action".

And the decision left Earl Spencer, 58, determined to continue his fight to get justice for his sister.

Harry & Meghan's limelight is 'limited' due to Cambridge kids

A royal commentator provided the suggestion that Prince Harry and Meghan are making the most of their time in the public eye.

Jordan Sacerdoti said that the couple are using their time wisely at the moment, with Harry's book and their Netflix documentary imminent.

This comes as the Cambridge children captivate the attention of the public increasingly, as proven over the Queen's Jubilee when Prince Louis stole the show on the Royal Balcony.

Speaking to Royally US, he said: "There's an interesting thing Prince Harry said ages ago that he kind of knew that he had a certain amount of time in the limelight, his 15 minutes.

"And eventually Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte would become the new, interesting characters."