Man Utd looking to offload fringe stars to fund transfer spree including Alex Telles and Brandon Williams

By Gary Stonehouse
 3 days ago

ALEX TELLES and Brandon Williams are just two of the stars that Manchester United are reportedly looking to offload this summer.

New boss Erik ten Hag is attempting to stamp his mark on the Red Devils by transforming the squad.

Alex Telles could be one of the players offloaded by Man Utd this summer Credit: Getty
Brandon Williams could also be flogged to help fund a further transfer spree Credit: Getty

United splashed out £55million to the Dutchman’s old club Ajax to sign centre-back Lisandro Martinez.

That followed the arrivals of free agent playmaker Christian Eriksen and full-back Tyrell Malacia in a £13m deal from Feyenoord.

Ten Hag is desperate to bolster his squad further with talks with Barcelona over a move for Frenkie de Jong continuing to rumble on.

And he still wants to add more attacking reinforcements to his ranks ahead of the new Premier League season with Cristiano Ronaldo, who is now back in Manchester, wanting to leave.

However, to help fund that potential transfer spending spree, the Old Trafford club are keen to sell a number of their fringe players.

And Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth says that defenders Telles, Williams and Eric Bailly could all be on their way.

Brazilian Telles, who arrived from Porto in 2020, allegedly had a training ground bust-up with Hannibal Mejbri recently.

The 29-year-old has been linked with a move back to Porto.

Williams, who spent last season on loan at Norwich, is being targeted by Brighton in a £15m move.

And former United manager Jose Mourinho is keen on reuniting with Bailly - the player he brought to Old Trafford back in 2016.

The Ivory Coast star has struggled for form and fitness over recent years and is wanted by the Portuguese at Roma.

However, the 28-year-old has enjoyed a good pre-season and is keen to stay and fight for his place under Ten Hag.

