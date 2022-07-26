Bearcat football picked to finish first in MIAA preseason

The 2022 MIAA Football Media Day kicked off July 26, signaling that football season is right around the corner. There were 12 members that gathered inside the Kansas City Convention Center’s Little Theatre to discuss their expectations and teams.

The reigning MIAA Champions, Northwest Missouri State, were one of those teams that made the trip to speak in front of the media. Alongside head coach Rich Wright were quarterback Braden Wright and defensive tackle Zach Howard, who are both entering their senior season.