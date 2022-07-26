ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Bearcat football picked to finish first in MIAA preseason

By Calvin Silvers News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dOVez_0guA1XsM00

The 2022 MIAA Football Media Day kicked off July 26, signaling that football season is right around the corner. There were 12 members that gathered inside the Kansas City Convention Center’s Little Theatre to discuss their expectations and teams.

The reigning MIAA Champions, Northwest Missouri State, were one of those teams that made the trip to speak in front of the media. Alongside head coach Rich Wright were quarterback Braden Wright and defensive tackle Zach Howard, who are both entering their senior season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri College Sports
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
College Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miaa#Bearcat#Football Season#American Football#College Football#Miaa Champions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
857
Followers
231
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy