Mystery of bartender, 23, found dead in her home as her family say the ‘unknown is driving them crazy’

By Elsa Buchanan
 3 days ago

MYSTERY continues to grow more than two weeks after a young woman was found slain in her apartment in Florida as her family begs for answers.

Kayla Hodgson, a 23-year-old bartender, was found killed in Tamarac, Broward County, on July 13, but no arrest has been made so far in the case.

Kayla Hodgson was found dead in her apartment in a homicide case Credit: GoFundMe
Kayla was found dead in her flat in Tamarac, Broward County, on July 13 Credit: 10 ABC News
Police on Monday confirmed no arrest has been made in the case Credit: 10 ABC News

Kayla's devastated family are searching for answers.

Speaking to WPLG-TV Friday, a family friend identified only as Brianna, said: "She was bright. She was beautiful. She was everybody's hype man.

"Her life was gone way too soon."

The Broward County Sheriff's Office announced it was investigating the homicide, but the nature in which Kayla was killed is currently being withheld.

Yesterday, the sheriff's office confirmed they were yet to make an arrest.

"The unknown is driving us crazy," Brianna said.

"We don't know who did this. We don't know why you would do this."

She added: "We are praying for justice."

Kayla's loved ones have launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to cover the funeral expenses after the young woman "passed away unexpectedly due to someone taking her life away from us".

On the campaign page, friends and family describe the victim as "an amazing daughter, a loved one and adored big sister, niece, granddaughter and cousin, whose bond was like no other".

"Everyone loved her tremendously, and she was a friend to all."

Kayla "made an impression with her compassion, humbleness and loyalty," the family wrote.

Kayla's death investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Detective Ian Kuechler at 954-321-4200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted at browardcrimestoppers.org.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

The sheriff's office confirmed the investigation remains ongoing Credit: 10 ABC News
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest Credit: 10 ABC News

Public Safety
