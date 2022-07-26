ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yaya Toure 'to join Tottenham as an academy coach and be given his own age-group' as the Man City legend earns his first job in England... while former Spurs striker Jermain Defoe 'will also be added to the club's youth set-up'

Former Barcelona and Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has reportedly been handed a full-time coaching position in Tottenham's academy.

The 39-year-old has been working at Spurs on a part-time basis for the last eight months as he works towards his UEFA A Licence.

The role suits Toure as he lives with his family in Hampstead, near to the club's Hotspur Way training ground.

Yaya Toure has been coaching at Tottenham on a part-time basis for the last eight months

According to the Evening Standard, the Ivorian will be handed his own age-group team to manage as part of an academy coaching shake-up at Spurs.

It will be his first permanent coaching position in England, having held assistant manager roles at Ukrainian club Olimpik Donetsk and Russian side Akhmat Grozny.

Toure has also spent time at QPR, Blackburn and the Welsh FA while working towards his badges since his playing career ended at Chinese club Qingdao Huanghai in 2020.

'Sitting in an office the whole time – that’s not me,' he told The Coaches' Voice last year.

Jermain Defoe netted 143 goals in 362 games across three spells for Spurs in his playing career

'I want to be out on the grass, interacting with other people, exchanging ideas.'

The Evening Standard also report that former Tottenham striker Jermain Defoe is joining the club's youth set-up too and will take on an age-group team much like Toure.

The 39-year-old, who scored 143 goals in 362 games for Spurs across three different spells, announced his retirement from playing in March.

He has previously held a player-coach role under Steven Gerrard at Rangers.

