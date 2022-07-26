ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Drinking doesn’t age you – until you hit a key limit

By Vanessa Chalmers
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pr7mq_0gu9fkNU00

ALCOHOL doesn’t age you - unless you’re drinking above a critical threshold, scientists claim.

Research has long looked at whether there is ever a safe or beneficial amount of beverages per week, throwing up various conclusions.

And this latest study, led by University of Oxford, looked at the impact of booze on long-term ageing.

It found that alcohol does damage DNA, specifically telomeres, which cap the end of chromosomes.

Telomeres protect the chromosomes from fraying, like the plastic tip of a shoelace.

The length of telomeres affects how cells age, with research showing the shorter they are, the less able they are to protect the chromosomes.

Shorter telomere lengths have been associated with several age-related diseases including Alzheimer’s disease, cancer, and coronary artery disease.

Telmore length can be influenced by our daily habits, such as smoking, exercise and drinking.

Oxford Population Health scientists attempted to pinpoint exactly how much alcohol is harmful to our telomeres, and how much it accelerates ageing by.

They used the UK Biobank - a huge database of half a million Brits - which included information on how many tipples they enjoy per week.

Most of the participants were drinkers, with just three per cent saying they never drank.

By studying their genetic DNA, researchers found a “significant association” between those who love to drink, and shorter telomeres.

Drinking more than 10 beers or wines per week aged a person’s DNA by up to two years compared to someone who had two, the findings suggest.

Those who had an alcohol use disorder saw the most damage - the equivalent of three to six years of age.

But the findings published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry said telomere damage only happens once a threshold of 17 units per week is met.

It suggests a person drinking just over five large glasses of wine, or five pints of high-strength lager, are safe to continue doing so.

However, it is worth noting that the NHS recommends sticking to 14 units (over four glasses) or less per week.

And much research has shown that there is “no safe amount of alcohol”, despite studies claiming it can be protective against some diseases.

Drinking can also contribute to ageing of the skin and brain, and drive risk of life-threatening diseases.

The findings are not conclusive, but study lead Dr Anya Topiwala said: “These findings support the suggestion that alcohol, particularly at excessive levels, directly affects telomere length.

“Shortened telomeres have been proposed as risk factors which may cause a number of severe age-related diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease.

“Our results provide another piece of information for clinicians and patients seeking to reduce the harmful effects of excess alcohol.

“Furthermore, the dose of alcohol is important – even reducing drinking could have benefits.”

Comments / 32

rnagem
2d ago

Alcohol is good for you alcohol is bad for you coffee is good for you coffee is bad for you eggs are good for you eggs are bad for you. The list is endless.

Reply(1)
22
HardHeadedIrishman
2d ago

Had a full blown alcoholic uncle, yes he was Irish, that drank gin straight from the bottle. He lived 94 years. When he passed, my aunt said “I tried to tell him that drinking would catch up with him”She didn’t drink and passed at 64 years. Guess that not drinking caught up with her.

Reply(4)
8
Kissinger Daryl
2d ago

I drank alcohol for the last 25 years and told I look 15 years younger than what I am.

Reply(3)
6
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ageing#Dna#Alcohol#Cancer#Food Drink#Beverages#University Of Oxford#Oxford Population Health#Brits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
629K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy