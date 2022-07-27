San Diego Man Pleads Guilty to Fatally Stabbing Boyfriend 93 Times in Texas

Alexander Yoichi Duberek. Photo credit: Texas Department of Public Safety

A San Diego man who traveled across state lines and fatally stabbed his boyfriend, leaving the victim with nearly 100 stab wounds, pleaded guilty Tuesday in a Texas federal courtroom.

Alexander Yoichi Duberek, 25, admitted that on Oct. 31, 2020, he traveled to the unidentified 30-year-old victim’s residence in Plainview, Texas, and killed the boyfriend on the side of a rural farm road by stabbing him 93 times, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Before the killing, prosecutors say Duberek bought a car and other items used in the killing, including a knife, hatchet, shovel and more.

The Department of Justice says Duberek dumped the victim’s body and sold the car used in the murder, which investigators later found with the victim’s blood in the backseat.

“This defendant plotted the murder of an innocent young man, methodically purchasing equipment, locating a stretch of desolate road, and stabbing the victim nearly eight dozen times,” U.S. Attorney Chad Meacham said. “Not every brutal domestic homicide falls within federal jurisdiction, but when it does, we are determined to use whatever tools we have to bring the perpetrator to justice. Mr. Duberek now faces the possibility of a life behind bars pondering his evil act.”

Duberek turned himself in to police about five months later. When asked about a tattoo he had on his ring finger of his boyfriend’s first name, the Department of Justice alleges Duberek said “that it was the name of the person he had killed.”

Duberek was indicted about six months later and pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of interstate domestic violence resulting in death.

City News Service contributed to this article.