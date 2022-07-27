Tragedy for Barnaby Joyce as his dad dies age 98 - with the Nationals MP rushing home from Parliament to say a final goodbye as nasty trolls are told to 'lay off'

Barnaby Joyce is mourning the loss of his father at the age of 98 - after racing home from Canberra to say his last goodbye.

The Nationals MP's office confirmed the sad news about his beloved father Jim after Mr Joyce skipped the first day of the new Parliament to be by his dad's side.

Jim Joyce, a former livestock vet, World War II veteran, father-of-six and beloved grandfather who lived on the same property as his son - passed away on Tuesday night.

'Barnaby Joyce is mourning the loss of his father Jim Joyce, aged 98, who sadly passed away last night,' a spokesman said.

'He appreciates the many kind wishes and thoughts being extended at his difficult time.'

Barnaby Joyce (right) is mourning the loss of his dad Jim (left), who died on Tuesday night

Mr Joyce has taken personal leave and won't return to parliament this week.

He was a notable absentee when parliament resumed on Tuesday for the first time since May's federal election.

The former deputy prime minister's then-unexplained absence sparked backlash from nasty trolls as fellow MPs jumped to Mr Joyce's defence.

'For all those tweeting nasty things about why Barnaby Joyce was not present in Parliament for the opening day today, lay off,' Nationals colleague Michael McCormack tweeted on Tuesday evening.

'His elderly father Jim is seriously ill and Barnaby is where he should be – at his bedside. Thoughts go out to the family at this difficult time.'

Trolls continued to attack Mr Joyce over his absence after the news of his father's death was confirmed on Wednesday.

Barnaby's parents Marie and James Joyce were devoted grandparents. They're pictured with his son Sebastian in 2018

Mr Joyce became embroiled in Australia's parliamentary eligibility crisis in 2017 after the New Zealand High Commission revealed his dual citizenship as his father was born in New Zealand before moving to Australia in 1947.

Mr Joyce quickly renounced his New Zealand citizenship before The High Court ruled he and and four senators were ineligible to sit in parliament.

He later returned to parliament after winning a by-election to retain his seat of New Zealand.

Mr Joyce said he was looking forward to spending more time with his elderly dad after he was ousted from the Nationals party leadership for the second time following the May election loss.

'I suppose you think I am sad. Not really,' he said at the time.

'Now, I have a chance to get back to my second greatest love, after my family, and that is my beloved people of New England, where I will have more time to get around my electorate and to be a person of service to them.'