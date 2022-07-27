How the Big Ten football season could be defined by its tailbacks
INDIANAPOLIS — Pat Fitzgerald described it as being a simple formula, but one very difficult to pull off year in and year out.
Have a running back and an offensive line that can control the line of scrimmage, the longtime Northwestern football coach said, and you give yourself a chance to win the Big Ten Conference. The league, which gathered at Lucas Oil Stadium on Tuesday for the first day of its football media days, is deep this season with talent at the running back position.
