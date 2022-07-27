Dana White's Contender Series 47 results: One fighter earns contract in opening week

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Tuesday’s Dana White’s Contender Series 47 event.

Dana White’s Contender Series cards see prospects fighting for the opportunity to sign a UFC deal, with UFC president Dana White on hand to make the decisions.

The first week of the sixth season saw four bouts of action after one bout was lost on Monday. In the featured bout, Joe Pyfer (9-2) recorded the only finish of the evening by knocking out Ozzy Diaz (5-2) in the second round of their middleweight clash.

For his intensity, effort, and of course, the emphatic finish, White awarded Pyfer with the only contract of the night. The UFC boss also relayed a firey message to all future DWCS participants, encouraging them to bring their best game to leave an impression.

The event lost a bout on the scale, when Willian Souza weighed in 10 pounds over the bantamweight limit, causing his fight against Farid Basharat to be canceled.

The UFC Apex hosted Tuesday's card, which streamed on ESPN+. The full results of Dana White's Contender Series 47 include:

Joe Pyfer def. Ozzy Diaz via knockout (punches) – Round 2, 1:39

Anton Turkalj def. Acacio dos Santos via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Dennis Buzukja def. Kaleio Romero via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Alessandro Costa def. Andres Luna Martinetti via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

Alessandro Costa vs. Andres Luna Martinetti

Luna started the fight off by pressuring and switching stances, but both fighters were tentative to engage. Costa didn’t offer much offense as Luna went first with kicks and punches. In response, Costa only offered a few strikes, but when he threw, he made them count by connecting nicely. The action picked up in the closing minute, but the first round was largely slow.

The second round began with Luna leading the action as Costa continued his patient approach. Luna appeared more comfortable in his movement, bouncing around while looking for openings. In the final minute, Costa turned up the volume and sent Luna to the mat with a big punch. The round concluded on the mat with Luna on top after a nice reversal.

Costa pressured nicely in the final round, keeping Luna on the defensive. Big strikes were exchanged in the final round, but Costa was in control for a majority of the last frame, which was the most action-packed of the three.

Result: Alessandro Costa def. Andres Luna Martinetti via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

Photos: Dana White’s Contender Series 47: Best photos from Las Vegas

Records: Alessandro Costa (11-2), Andres Luna Martinetti (12-1)

Division: Flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Chris Tognoni

Dennis Buzukja vs. Kaleio Romero

Buzukja didn’t waste time in letting hard kicks fly. Romero slowed the action down by clinching and bringing the fight to the fence. Both fighters jockeyed for position as Romero looked for takedowns and Buzukja kept things standing.

The same approach from Romero continued in the second round, keeping Romero pressed against the cage as he looked for takedowns. The small crowd in attendance became restless with the stalled action. Once they separated, Buzukja unloaded some heavy strikes that hurt and dropped Romero to the ground. The stoppage didn’t come, as Romero was able to get back on the hips and threaten takedowns.

Buzukja kept the pressure high early as it was clear Romero was fatigued. He flipped the script on Romero and got a nice takedown followed by strikes on the ground. Romero got back to his feet and landed a few big shots before getting Buzukja to the mat to attempt a twister. With both fighters gassed, they traded more strikes on the feet, but the fight concluded with Buzukja raining down punches on Romero after a failed guillotine attempt.

Result: Dennis Buzukja def. Kaleio Romero via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Records: Dennis Buzukja (5-2), Kaleio Romero (6-2)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Mike Beltran

Anton Turkalj vs. Acacio dos Santos

The lone light heavyweight bout saw heavy strikes in the early seconds from Dos Santos. Turkalj quickly put a stop to it by clinching and finding his way to the back of his opponent, where he would control the remainder of the round until the final seconds. They separated with just a few seconds left on the clock, and Turkalj unloaded a few heavy strikes.

Dos Santos once again came out looking to land hard punches. Turkalj took a few, but got the fight to the mat again just a minute into the round. A few more minutes were spent in the clinch, but once they separated, heavy punches from both followed. Turkalj found his way to the back again though, this time getting a body triangle on the mat while looking for a rear-naked choke.

Turkalj brought the fight to the ground once again in the third after Dos Santos tried to establish his offense on the feet. It was more dominance on the mat from Turkalj, as Dos Santos did just enough to prevent being on the receiving end of heavy strikes and submission attempts.

Turkalj set a DWCS light heavyweight record with nine total takedowns.

Result: Anton Turkalj def. Acacio dos Santos via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Records: Anton Turkalj (7-0), Acacio dos Santos (2-2)

Division: Light Heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Chris Tognoni

Ozzy Diaz vs. Joe Pyfer

Pyfer set the tone early with a hard leg kick soon followed by a big slam to the mat. Diaz worked free from an arm-triangle choke, but Pyfer took his back and locked in a body triangle. Throughout the precarious positions, Diaz remained calm and eventually brought the fight back to the feet, where they would trade heavy jabs to close out the round.

The second round was spent fighting in a phone booth, with both fighters landing nice strikes. However, Pyfer was a little sharper, and eventually found home for a shot that would drop Diaz. A few follow-up shots later and the fight was over, recording the only finish of the evening.

Pyfer was the only fighter of the event to be awarded a UFC contract by White.

Result: Joe Pyfer def. Ozzy Diaz via knockout (punches) – Round 2, 1:39

Records: Ozzy Diaz (5-2), Joe Pyfer (9-2)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Mike Beltran