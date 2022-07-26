ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapides Parish, LA

ARRESTED: Escaped inmate from Road Crew around Rapides Avenue area

By KALB Digital Team
KPLC TV
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kplctv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

Single-vehicle crash in Allen Parish kills driver

Allen Parish, LA (KPLC) - A 34-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Allen Parish on July 31. Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to the crash on LA Hwy 112 near Soapstone Road shortly before 1:30 a.m. The crash claimed the life of Cody Allen Reeves of Sugartown.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Angola Prison Rodeo tickets on sale now

ANGOLA, La. (WAFB) - Tickets for the Angola Prison Rodeo are now available. Known as the longest running prison rodeo show in the country, the event features food, entertainment and offender made hobby craft. Tickets went on sale Monday, August 1. All tickets cost $20. Children ages two years old...
ANGOLA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy