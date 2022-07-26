ARRESTED: Escaped inmate from Road Crew around Rapides Avenue area

www.kplctv.com
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office opens new substation in DeRidder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office celebrated the grand opening of another substation on July 29. Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and members of the community came together over coffee and donuts to celebrate the grand opening of the east substation just north of Dry Creek.
Single-vehicle crash in Allen Parish kills driver
Allen Parish, LA (KPLC) - A 34-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Allen Parish on July 31. Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to the crash on LA Hwy 112 near Soapstone Road shortly before 1:30 a.m. The crash claimed the life of Cody Allen Reeves of Sugartown.
Leesville church deemed total loss after New Year’s Day fire to be rebuilt
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - Christian Living Fellowship Church is being rebuilt after a fire earlier this year. “We had to completely cut it from front to back,” Pastor Bobby Ganaway said. Ganaway explains the church was deemed a total loss after a fire left the building and its contents...
Angola Prison Rodeo tickets on sale now
ANGOLA, La. (WAFB) - Tickets for the Angola Prison Rodeo are now available. Known as the longest running prison rodeo show in the country, the event features food, entertainment and offender made hobby craft. Tickets went on sale Monday, August 1. All tickets cost $20. Children ages two years old...
