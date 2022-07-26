www.theplaidhorse.com
William Urban
3d ago
Secretariat number one, man ' o war,, citation,,, rambling willie,,, my favorite harness horse, American pharoah,,,, there's five 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆....
Reply
5
B,REAL!
3d ago
Secretariat was a perfect horse. He had heart.❤️
Reply
10
1 BAD BOY
2d ago
Trigger, Fury, Flicka, Buttermilk, Tornado, Champion, Silver, Scout..more famous IMO
Reply
4
Comments / 18