House votes to increase money for mothers and children

INDIANAPOLIS - The bipartisan House Bill 1001, which provides family benefits and an automatic tax refund, passed unanimously Tuesday in the state House Ways and Means Committee to a second reading, which has not been scheduled yet.

The bill in question originally was 31 pages long, including several benefits in light of the anti-abortion sentiment going through the General Assembly's special session.

These benefits include a $225 automatic tax refund for those who paid Indiana taxes for 2021, a sales tax exemption for babies' diapers, an increased tax exemption for a dependent child, and more money for various purposes related to children and families.

Throughout the committee meeting on Tuesday, well over a dozen members of the public, even people from around Lafayette and West Lafayette, testified about parts of the bill they liked or disliked.

Monique Shah Kulkarni, a psychologist for Valley Oaks in Lafayette, along with Dr. Diane Reis, an assistant professor in clinical psychiatry at Indiana University School of Medicine, testified regarding mental health care.

The bill will be a fundamental counterpart to Senate Bill 1, Kulkarni said, because the Senate bill on abortion will directly affect women’s mental health.

Reis said she first met a patient named Stephanie with an infant in her arms, who had learned two weeks prior that she was pregnant. She was a patient of Reis’ in the emergency room with suicidal thoughts.

The ideal treatment for her would be better access to mental health professionals, Reis said. But it can take up to six months to see a psychiatric provider.

Kulkarni and Reis both said they strongly support adding funds to increase accessibility to mental health resources, something that House Bill 1001 does not include.

Linda Znachko, the founder of He Knows Your Name ministry in Indianapolis, testified in strong support of the bill. Znachko said women with unwanted pregnancies are welcome to the foster care system, but they don’t know about it.

Znachko said she claims babies who are found dead or abandoned around Indianapolis, gives them a name and buries them, as Indiana law requires.

She described a baby girl who was alive for less than 24 hours, who she named Abigail. That girl took her last breath in Znachko’s arms, she said. She posthumously adopted her and buried her with that name.

Znachko said the bill makes it easier for women with unwanted pregnancies to turn to the foster care system to give up their children for adoption rather than abandoning them in the street.

After testimonies were over, the committee went on to discuss amendments.

Rep. Chris Campbell, D-26, who represents West Lafayette, proposed the only amendment to be unanimously passed by the committee. Amendment 25 proposed expanding the time in which women will be eligible for postnatal care.

Originally the bill set aside 60 days after birth and throughout the pregnancy in which women could have access to Medicaid while making 208% of the federal income poverty level. The amendment makes Medicaid available for the mother for a year after birth.

The vast majority of the at least two dozen amendments proposed were voted down by the Republican majority.

Several instances throughout the meeting, pro-life protesters could be heard from inside the House chamber, singing “Amazing Grace” or chanting “Let their heart beat!”