More restrictive abortion bill passes Senate committee

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Senate Rules and Legislation Committee on Tuesday passed Senate Bill 1 to its second reading after two days of strained testimony and discussion.

The bill, which bans abortion except in cases of rape, incest or risk of permanent harm to the mother, was amended to include more restrictions.

The pro-life rally could occasionally be heard chanting outside, but more quietly than Monday’s protesters. Cheers and applause were also notably absent from the Senate Chamber.

Three amendments to the bill, all proposed by Republican senators, were passed. Amendment 2 restricted the time limit on abortions in the case of rape or incest. Rape victims younger than 16 will have 12 weeks to receive an abortion, while those older will have eight.

Amendment 2 also says physicians performing unlawful abortions will be subject to being charged with a Level 5 felony. Originally, the bill stated such physicians would only lose their licenses.

Dr. Amy Breman, a medical geneticist and clinical lab director at the IU School of Medicine, urged the Senate to set the time limit on receiving an abortion to no earlier than 20 weeks.

“In most cases, the need for a prenatal genetic test is not known until after 18 weeks,” Breman said.

Emotions ran high during the Senate’s discussion of the amendment. Senators on both sides of the debate raised their voices and interrupted each other in order to be heard.

Sen. Shelli Yoder, D-40, called the numbers “arbitrary.”

“It’s before viability at 20 weeks,” said Sen. Susan Glick, R-13, the author of the bill. “A 16-year-old should know by that point that things aren’t going the way they thought.”

Democratic senators said victims, especially teenagers, are unlikely to go to the police to report a rape and are therefore unlikely to report one even for an abortion. Glick acknowledged this.

“What if it happens in the home … do you think they’re going to go to the police and say, ''My uncle who lives with us raped me?'” Greg Taylor, D-33, said.

Glick did not elaborate on why eight weeks had been selected.

Speaking through tears, Taylor said his sister had been raped and that the bill was going to traumatize her “all over again.” He left the room to collect himself while the Senate voted on Amendment 2.

The bill states a victim of incest or rape must sign a “confidential” affidavit stating the crime occurred under oath to receive an abortion. Amendment 24 said the affidavit must be signed by the victim and would be placed in her permanent medical record.

This means an underage victim will have committed a felony if the affidavit is false. Glick did not say what consequences minors would be subject to in this scenario despite multiple questions from senators and media.

“We want to establish that they are telling the truth,” Glick said.

Over the course of yet another argument in the chamber, Democratic senators said this would cause unnecessary and repeated trauma to a victim, especially if the victim was a child raped by a relative. Glick acknowledged this but did not back down.

“I want to protect the women, I want to protect the child,” Glick said.

“Which child?” Taylor interrupted. “The unborn child or the child having a child?”

“It is erroneous to assume the affidavit will remain confidential if a judge wants to make it public,” Yoder said.

Amendment 17 was passed with comparatively little debate. It said an abortion could take place if the fetus could not survive outside of the womb.

Dr. Elizabeth Eglin, who said she runs a family practice in Indianapolis, discussed the much publicized case of the 10-year-old who came to Indiana to have an abortion. Eglin testified the bill would result in children receiving “forced C-sections.”

“The things that make a young girl start to have her period might make her hips develop in time (to have natural birth)," she said, "but most of the time they are not fully developed.”

Cassy White, a pro-life activist who attended Monday’s Senate committee session, testified Tuesday.

White said doctors in abortion clinics “have a collection of trophies that make Ted Bundy and Jeffrey Dahmer look like children with butterfly collections.”

Isabella Zollner, 17, a rising senior at William Henry Harrison High School and youth ambassador for Pride Lafayette, testified against the bill.

“No matter what terrifying accounts I bring to the table, no matter what statistics I read to you, nothing is going to change your minds because to some of you, I am just a girl who doesn’t get a say,” Zollner said.

When the floor was closed to testimony, one woman ran to the stand. She begged to be allowed to testify despite the president pro tempore’s repeating that she could not. The woman had to be led away by a police officer and a doorkeeper.

During the final discussion and vote, the Democratic senators seemed resigned. There was no more raising of voices from either side.

“This is a sad day for the state of Indiana,” said Sen. Tim Lanane, D-25, addressing the women of Indiana. “The Indiana General Assembly is going to make this decision for you. … This is so wrong.”

“This is a very difficult process. … It has involved some of the most intimate things that can be discussed,” Glick said. “Am I happy with the bill as it is? Not exactly. … It’s a start.”

“We don’t have trust in women,” Yoder said. “We don’t respect a woman’s bodily autonomy.”

“We are taking away a constitutional right that … you had when you could have children,” Taylor said, addressing Glick directly. “The women that fought before you so you could be in this position are turning over in their graves. … You are treading on very dangerous waters and I hope you don’t drown.”

Sen. Mark Messmer, R-48, voted against the bill. He said every pro-life organization that contacted him told him to.

Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-5, reluctantly voted for the bill. He said he hoped the “bad” bill would be made “less bad” during future sessions.

“During this meeting, I have been getting physically sick,” Charbonneau said. “No one has been able to shift from two very extreme positions.”

The bill passed 7-5. The second reading is scheduled to be Thursday.

“How dare we,” Taylor said, his voice still hoarse from tears.