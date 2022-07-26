Blount County Schools teachers take lead in finding drug abuse prevention curriculum

A group of Blount County Schools social health teachers hope to recommend a drug prevention curriculum for a pilot program by the end of September.

Members of the Blount County Commission’s Ad Hoc Committee for a Drug Prevention Education Program on Tuesday, July 26, appointed Carpenters Middle School teacher Melissa Crabtree to chair the group that will review curricula options.

Joining Crabtree will be Carol Ierulli from Union Grove Middle School, Lauren Lindsey from Heritage Middle School, and Elizabeth Frazier and Donna Hardwick, both from Eagleton College and Career Academy.

They expect to meet next month with committee member Amanda Ingle-Lenski, executive director of the anti-drug coalition Be Aware Blount, to review curricula options, also seeking input from school counselors. Ingle-Lenski said she can provide a list of evidence-based curricula the state already has approved.

“Teachers need to make the decision,” said Blount County Board of Education member Vandy Kemp, also a member of the ad hoc committee.

Teachers said they will be looking for a program that is up to date, including topics such as vaping.

Crabtree’s group is expected to make recommendations Sept. 27 to the ad hoc committee, which eventually will forward its recommendations to the school board and county commission.

The social health teachers attending the meeting agreed that sixth grade may be a good age to begin a program, with one noting “more often than not” children at that age already have been exposed to some type of drug abuse. However, the curriculum they choose will be a factor in which grade schools begin with what the committee members say will be a pilot program.

During Tuesday’s meeting committee members said they hope to involve the wider community, and county commission Chairman Ron French encouraged them to seek grant funding.

“I don’t want this to feel like the weight of the world is going to be on these five teachers’ shoulders,” said committee member and BCS Instructional Supervisor Jon Young. “In my vision I see lots of people being involved in this issue.”

Crabtree said school counselors and others, such as representatives from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, may be able to work along with the teachers to implement the curriculum.

Kemp said she has seen other programs come and die. “I just don’t want this to die,” she said, and collaboration will be important in many ways to make it a community initiative.

Young thanked BCS employees, many of whom had just returned for the 2022-23 school year a day earlier, who showed up for the 6 p.m. meeting at the Blount County Courthouse. Attendees included not only the social health teachers but counselors, school health leaders and the principals from HMS and UGMS. Young said their participation showed not only that they care, but that they want to be part of the solution.

Commissioner and committee Chairman Dodd Crowe echoed those comments and said, “Right now we’re starting out with sixth grade, but we want to do a Blount County-wide, hey, let’s take our community back.”