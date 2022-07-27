ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Garland dismisses criticism of Jan. 6 probe, vows to charge ‘everybody who was criminally responsible’

By Harper Neidig, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q9haX_0gu3uwKR00

( The Hill ) — Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday pushed back on criticism that the Justice Department has not been aggressive enough in investigating whether former President Trump and his allies broke the law in trying to overturn the 2020 election.

In an interview with NBC News, Garland insisted the department was urgently investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol and the events leading up to it, vowing to charge “everybody who was criminally responsible for interfering with the peaceful transfer of power.”

Get the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

“It is inevitable in this kind of investigation that there’ll be speculation about what we are doing, who we are investigating, what our theories are,” he said. “The reason there is this speculation and uncertainty is that it’s a fundamental tenet of what we do as prosecutors and investigators is to do it outside of the public eye.”

The interview on Tuesday coincided with a Washington Post report that federal prosecutors have begun asking grand jury witnesses about Trump’s conduct and their contact with him, a sign that the former president could now be a subject of the probe.

Garland has been subject to mounting pressure throughout the summer as the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack has presented damning evidence in a series of public hearings aimed at convincing voters and the Justice Department of Trump’s criminal culpability.

White House says Biden will make decision on student loans

When asked whether he had any concern about the political ramifications of indicting a former president, Garland gave no hint about whether it was under serious consideration within the department but insisted that prosecutors will only weigh the facts and the law when making such a decision.

“We pursue justice without fear or favor,” Garland said. “We intend to hold everyone, anyone who was criminally responsible for the events surrounding January 6, or any attempt to interfere with the lawful transfer of power from one administration to another, accountable, that’s what we do.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc News#Washington Post#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Investigation
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

32K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy