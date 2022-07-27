ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fill the Bus Drive is Happening This Friday

By Ellen
The first day of school is quickly approaching and there is still a need for school supplies in our community.

One way you can give back to in the Lafayette community is by donating school supplies.

Fill the Bus Flyer

On Friday, July 29, 2022, Ovey Comeaux High School will participate in the Fill the Bus Drive.

This drive will take place from 7 am to 3 pm. A school bus will be parked in front of Ovey Comeaux High School, in the school's circular driveway.

Donating is really easy. All you have to do is drive up to Ovey Comeaux High School and put your donations in the parked school bus out front and you are all set.

All school supplies are being accepted and you can also donate gently used school uniforms as well.

Ovey Comeaux High School is located at 100 W. Bluebird Drive.

