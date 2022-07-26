ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

VIDEO – 2 Iowa Women Leave Outstanding Tips On Road Trip

By James Rabe
1520 The Ticket
1520 The Ticket
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
City
Winterset, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Trips#Google Podcasts#Whoo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Google
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy