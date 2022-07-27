Large Solar Facility Coming To Western New York

I worked for a "green" energy business, albeit as the accountant, but have personal knowledge of how this is a scam agenda (though there are some within the industry that do have the best of intentions, it's the governments that are pushing it for THEIR agenda). Wind (industrial, especially, that is a complete waste and causes 100x more detriment to humans and area animals within proximity than whatever energy is produced/stored) and solar (which destroy natural landscapes and are utterly inefficient for the quantity of power needed to make it worthwhile) is NOT efficient, effective or tragically safe enough at this point in time. Much work needs to be done to improve the quantity of energy produced and stored, to reduce harm to outlying people and animals (read up on it, you'll see), and maintain a safe, unobstructed balance with all residing within proximity. For a few shekels, please, do NOT sell out your communities (speaking to local legislators of municipalities).
I would like a update on all the wind and solar power that has already been installed , if it has made any difference in the the global warming that everyone is concerned about. I mean there are literally millions of solar panels already . my electric bill goes up every month.
