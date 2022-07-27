PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEWS: Bishop Kelly hoping numbers equates to depth

In recent years, the senior class for the Bishop Kelly football team seems to keep getting bigger and bigger. It’s a trend that will continue this season, and one that doesn’t seem to be slowing anytime soon.

With more than 60 combined juniors and seniors coming out for the Knights this season, Bishop Kelly coach Tim Brennan says this team has the potential to be one the deepest team he’s ever fielded.

“We have the numbers, it’s just how they all develop,” said Brennan. “But yes, I do think it has the chance to have as much depth as we’ve had.”

The Knights do have to develop that depth between now and the start of the season, as the Knights graduated a similarly sized senior class last season. A total of 13 starters on both sides of the ball, combined, are gone, leaving the Knights with plenty of shoes to fill.

But Bishop Kelly does get back a lot of players who appeared in games last season in a backup role, who Brennan believes are ready to take the next step.

“That development has been going on all summer,” Brennan said. “We’ll see when the kids show up for the first day of practice. We have three more days of conditioning this week, a dead week next week and then on Aug. 8 when they show up, they got to be ready to go and compete. They have to understand it’s not about them, it’s about us as a team and finding their role.”

One of the more experienced units for the Knights this year will be along the offensive line, where four of their five starters return.

Junior Rakeem Johnson was a second-team All-4A Southern Idaho Conference selection last season and he’ll be joined on the line by Drew Martin, who missed a lot of last season due to injury, junior Phil Janquart and junior Jackson Brody. Senior Max Ciovacco also saw a lot at tight end last season.

Brennan said senior Jackson Slaven will likely be the newcomer there, replacing Marques McFadden, who has signed with the College of Idaho football team.

The only other offensive starter to return is also a big one, as senior quarterback Hadley Smith returns for his second year as a starter. Smith was an all-conference honorable mention as a junior.

“He did a great job for us last year, and with a year’s experience, we expect a lot of great things out of him,” Brennan said. “He’s not only a quarterback, but a leader on the team.”

Arguably the biggest loss, at least offensive wise, comes at the running back position, where Seth Knothe, who had been the Knights’ workhorse the last two seasons. During his senior year, Knothe ran for just shy of 2,000 yards, scoring 33 touchdowns.

Rather than rely on just one guy to carry the ball 30 times for them, the Knights will use multiple backs this season, with Brennan pointing to Zack Jacobs, Peter Minnaert and Benji Husky names among potential runners this year.

“We have some depth at the tailback position and all those kids are going to contribute in certain situations,” Brennan said.

Wide receiver is another position that Brennan feels the Knights have a lot of depth at. Christian Welp saw quite a bit of time last season at the position, while Cooper Cammann, last year’s junior varsity quarterback and Patrick Monahan, who was a state title high jumper in the spring, will both also see time this year.

Defensively, the Knights get a pair of first-team All-Conference players returning in defensive lineman Jack Marshall and linebacker Jack Dennis.

Linebacker Ryder Bordner, who saw a lot of time rotating in at the linebacker position last year is expected to see a bigger role this year alongside Dennis.

Luke Legarreta is a two-year starter at strong safety and is back to lead a defensive backfield, which also return free safety Cole Miller, an all-conference honorable mention in 2021.