JonBenet Ramsey’s Killer’s DNA—Family Could Have Answers in a Few Hours

Photo by Barry Williams/Getty Images

(Fox News) JonBenet Ramsey, who was found dead in the family home in 1996, was only 6 years old. And until now, no one has been convicted of the murder. That could change in a matter of hours.

John Andrew Ramsey, JonBenet's half-brother, has asked Governor Jared Polis of Colorado to allow an independent agency to conduct DNA testing using evidence found at the crime scene (the basement of the family home) and other areas as well.

John Andrew Ramsey, a suspect at one time himself, wants to commission Parabon NonoLabs in Virginia to do the investigating and DNA testing. The firm is known internationally for cutting-edge genetic genealogy research. Ramsey believes Parabon Nonolabs, based on their worldwide success in finding child killers and their ability to solve cold cases, will find the killer of his sister JonBenet possibly in a few hours after testing the evidence still available.

In a tweet, John Andrew posted an Australian "60 Minutes" interview with Cece Moore from Parabon NonoLabs. In the interview Moore, the lab's chief genetic genealogist expert said her team could have the killer's name in just a few hours.

There are people all over the world that want her killer brought to justice, who want to know what happened and who want the answers. -Cece Moore in an interview with "60 Minutes" Australia

There is currently a petition by Change.org asking the governor of Colorado to force the Boulder police department to surrender the untested items from the crime scene for testing. The petition currently has over 10,000 signatures.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)