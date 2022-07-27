ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

JonBenet Ramsey’s Killer’s DNA—Family Could Have Answers in a Few Hours

By cclements
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago
Photo by Barry Williams/Getty Images

(Fox News) JonBenet Ramsey, who was found dead in the family home in 1996, was only 6 years old. And until now, no one has been convicted of the murder. That could change in a matter of hours.

John Andrew Ramsey, JonBenet's half-brother, has asked Governor Jared Polis of Colorado to allow an independent agency to conduct DNA testing using evidence found at the crime scene (the basement of the family home) and other areas as well.

John Andrew Ramsey, a suspect at one time himself, wants to commission Parabon NonoLabs in Virginia to do the investigating and DNA testing. The firm is known internationally for cutting-edge genetic genealogy research. Ramsey believes Parabon Nonolabs, based on their worldwide success in finding child killers and their ability to solve cold cases, will find the killer of his sister JonBenet possibly in a few hours after testing the evidence still available.

In a tweet, John Andrew posted an Australian "60 Minutes" interview with Cece Moore from Parabon NonoLabs. In the interview Moore, the lab's chief genetic genealogist expert said her team could have the killer's name in just a few hours.

There are people all over the world that want her killer brought to justice, who want to know what happened and who want the answers. -Cece Moore in an interview with "60 Minutes" Australia

There is currently a petition by Change.org asking the governor of Colorado to force the Boulder police department to surrender the untested items from the crime scene for testing. The petition currently has over 10,000 signatures.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
Boulder, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Boulder, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cece Moore
Person
Jared Polis
Person
Jonbenet Ramsey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Test#Murder#Genetic Genealogy#Violent Crime#Australian#Change Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy