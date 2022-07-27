Pass the Remote: Don’t miss these four films as the Jewish Film Festival wraps up

localnewsmatters.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KRON4
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
diablomag.com
7x7.com
diablomag.com
RELATED PEOPLE
oaklandmagazine.com
marinmagazine.com
sfstandard.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
travelexperta.com
travelawaits.com
LocalNewsMatters.org
Oakland, CA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.http://www.baycitynews.com/
Comments / 0