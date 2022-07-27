Baseball fans with disabilities take to CHS Field with the St. Paul Saints

ST. PAUL, Minn. – There were smiles all around Tuesday at CHS Field in St. Paul.

"I don't wanna cry but it means a lot," said Anne St. Martin, the mother of 6-year-old Leo, a camper playing catch with St. Paul Saints players on Tuesday. "It means something that he can do that's normal and can be like other kids, and enjoy playing with real baseball players. It's amazing."

The Beautiful Lives Project is a nationwide organization. Tuesday, through a previous relationship with Saints owner Mike Veeck, it was in Minnesota, giving people with disabilities a once in a lifetime opportunity.

"Helping these players, the coaches and the front office staff to realize, if they didn't know this already, that people with disabilities can do whatever they would like to do in life if they are only given the opportunity to do so," said Beautiful Lives Project founder Bryce Weiler.

"I really like hitting softballs and I really like hitting baseballs," said 14-year-old camper Brett Wedan.

It was as enriching for the 52 campers as the Saints players themselves.

"This is cool," said Saints outfielder Jake Cave, before taking a break in the interview to run a footrace with a camper. "They might not necessarily be able to do all the things all the time. Get out here and have a really fun time with some professional baseball players. And we're having a good time, we're genuinely having a good time. It's awesome. A great start to the day, really."

It's better because of baseball.

"It is America's pastime, whatever your abilities are," said St. Martin.

Beautiful Live Project is looking for a Minnesota chapter president. If interested, reach out to Bryce Weiler at Bryce@beautifullives.org.