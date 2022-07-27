ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Baseball fans with disabilities take to CHS Field with the St. Paul Saints

By Ren Clayton
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. – There were smiles all around Tuesday at CHS Field in St. Paul.

"I don't wanna cry but it means a lot," said Anne St. Martin, the mother of 6-year-old Leo, a camper playing catch with St. Paul Saints players on Tuesday. "It means something that he can do that's normal and can be like other kids, and enjoy playing with real baseball players. It's amazing."

The Beautiful Lives Project is a nationwide organization. Tuesday, through a previous relationship with Saints owner Mike Veeck, it was in Minnesota, giving people with disabilities a once in a lifetime opportunity.

"Helping these players, the coaches and the front office staff to realize, if they didn't know this already, that people with disabilities can do whatever they would like to do in life if they are only given the opportunity to do so," said Beautiful Lives Project founder Bryce Weiler.

"I really like hitting softballs and I really like hitting baseballs," said 14-year-old camper Brett Wedan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TnL1s_0gu2JL4a00

It was as enriching for the 52 campers as the Saints players themselves.

"This is cool," said Saints outfielder Jake Cave, before taking a break in the interview to run a footrace with a camper. "They might not necessarily be able to do all the things all the time. Get out here and have a really fun time with some professional baseball players. And we're having a good time, we're genuinely having a good time. It's awesome. A great start to the day, really."

It's better because of baseball.

"It is America's pastime, whatever your abilities are," said St. Martin.

Beautiful Live Project is looking for a Minnesota chapter president. If interested, reach out to Bryce Weiler at Bryce@beautifullives.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
Saint Paul, MN
Sports
City
Saint Paul, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Cave
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Paul Saints#Baseball Players#Chs Field#Baseballs#Paul
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
70K+
Followers
22K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy