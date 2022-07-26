Dementia: Astonishing report links cognitive decline to air pollution – ‘strong’ case

Related
Anti-anxiety drugs can interfere with a person's neurons and increase their risk of cognitive decline later in life, study finds
Using anti-anxiety drugs may put someone at significant risk of developing cognitive decline later in life and scientists may have finally discovered why. Researchers from the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANTSO) found that the drugs may impact the brain's microglial cells, which in turn interfere with the dendritic spines - a key part of the brain's neurons.
Medical News Today
Drinking just 3 cans of beer a week may be linked to cognitive decline
A large observational study finds associations between moderate drinking, markers of iron accumulation in the brain, and cognitive decline. The study found that having just three cans of beer a week is linked to having higher levels of iron stored in the brain. Accumulation of iron is also associated with...
MedicalXpress
Moderate drinking linked to brain changes and cognitive decline
Consumption of seven or more units of alcohol per week is associated with higher iron levels in the brain, according to a study of almost 21,000 people publishing July 14 in the open access journal PLOS Medicine. Iron accumulation in the brain has been linked with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases and is a potential mechanism for alcohol-related cognitive decline.
New Dementia Study Finds Another Clue to Alzheimer’s disease – Could be an Early Warning Sign
Despite the fact that we frequently underestimate our sense of smell in comparison to our senses of sight and hearing, it is important for our brain to be able to identify things like smoke and recognize pleasant smells like baking cookies. The University of Chicago Medicine researchers have found yet...
MedicalXpress
Rapid loss of smell predicts dementia and smaller brain areas linked to Alzheimer's
Though we often undervalue our ability to smell compared to our abilities to see and hear, our olfactory sense provides our brain with critical information, from detecting potential dangers like smoke to recognizing the sweet smell of baking cookies. Researchers at the University of Chicago Medicine have discovered another reason...
nypressnews.com
Dementia symptoms: The hair change seen in ‘70%’ of patients with Alzheimer’s disease
Advancements in medicine have seen the number of elderly people increase year on year, explaining the rising prevalence of dementia. The faster the disease is diagnosed, the longer doctors are able to extend the quality of life of sufferers. Some studies suggest brain decline may be accompanied by changes in the hair and nails.
scitechdaily.com
A Surprisingly Common Condition Has Been Linked to Dementia
Scientists have linked dementia in the elderly to an unexpected candidate: sarcopenic obesity. Over 15% of Japanese adults over 65 suffer from dementia, a severe medical condition. It’s well known that dementia drastically reduces the quality of life for older adults, as the condition causes deteriorates their memory, thinking, and social abilities.
scitechdaily.com
7 Habits That Can Lower Your Risk of Dementia
Scientists identify have identified 7 healthy linked to lower rates of dementia in those with genetic risk. According to a study recently published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, seven healthy habits and lifestyle factors may help reduce the risk of dementia in people with the greatest genetic risk.
Scientists found daytime napping had a 40% higher risk of developing Alzheimer's in older adults.
Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Researchers published a study on Alzheimer's and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association states the relationship between daytime napping and Alzheimer's.
verywellhealth.com
The Early Signs of Dementia
Dementia is a permanent decline in memory and thinking abilities. There are many different neurological disorders that cause dementia. The most common and well recognized is Alzheimer’s disease. Dementia is usually gradual and progressive, causing problems with executive function, which can include memory and self-care skills. This article describes...
beingpatient.com
For Older Adults With Sleep Apnea, One Big Reason to Seek Treatment
University of Sydney research fellow Camilla Hoyos discusses new findings that indicate treatment of sleep apnea can improve memory in people with cognitive decline. There is increasing recognition of the important role sleep plays in our brain health. Growing evidence suggests disturbed sleep may increase the risk of developing dementia. I and University of Sydney colleagues have published a new study showing treating sleep apnea in older adults with mild cognitive impairment can improve memory, but not other areas of cognition, in the short term.
How eating bananas when they’re a specific shade ‘could prevent cancer’
EATING a slightly green banana each day could help prevent cancer in those with a family history of the disease, scientists have found. The team at Newcastle and Leeds Universities examined 1,000 people with Lynch syndrome, a genetic condition that increases your risk of certain cancers including bowel, ovary, stomach, womb and pancreatic.
AOL Corp
These 8 things could age your brain by 3 years, according to new research
Certain aspects of our risk for dementia are genetic. But each year, we're discovering more about little lifestyle factors that can make a big difference in our cognitive sharpness throughout the lifespan. Alzheimer's disease (the most common form of dementia) is already one of the top 10 causes of death...
14 Signs Your Brain Is Aging Faster Than You Are
Ever had a "senior moment" when you can't remember what you were planning on doing when you headed into the kitchen, or the name of your best friend's spouse, or who you have an appointment with at 2 p.m.? Whether you're in your 20s, 40s, 60s or beyond, these occasional brain hiccups are normal and usually nothing to worry about (via Mayo Clinic). But if they happen persistently and you notice any of the other worrisome symptoms, it's possible that your brain is aging faster than you are.
psychologytoday.com
10 Ways to Prevent or Delay Dementia
Dementia is one of the leading causes of disability and death among the elderly, affecting more than 50 million people worldwide. Currently, there is no cure for dementia, but scientists have found that certain risk factors are modifiable through a healthier lifestyle. Regular exercise, a heart-healthy diet, and increased social...
MedicalXpress
Depression is probably not caused by a chemical imbalance in the brain, says new study
For three decades, people have been deluged with information suggesting that depression is caused by a "chemical imbalance" in the brain—namely an imbalance of a brain chemical called serotonin. However, our latest research review shows that the evidence does not support it. Although first proposed in the 1960s, the...
Dementia Risk Factor That Could Make Your Brain Older By As Much As 3 Years
A new study published today found that people without risk factors for dementia like smoking, diabetes, or hearing loss had brain health comparable to those 10 to 20 years younger. The study discovered that a single dementia risk factor could decrease cognition by up to three years. Our findings imply...
MedicineNet.com
When Is Blood Pressure Lowest and Highest During the Day?
What is the best time to check your blood pressure?. Globally, over one billion people have high blood pressure (HBP), also known as hypertension. If you too have similar problems, your doctor may have advised you to check your BP regularly. To be as accurate as possible, you should first figure out what would be the best time of day to do so. The answer be personal and will depend upon your schedule and the method you wish to follow to monitor your blood pressure.
How Alzheimer's disease destroys the brain
Dr. Sanjay Gupta compares a healthy human brain to one affected by Alzheimer’s disease.
natureworldnews.com
Lifestyle During Adulthood Affects Dementia Development More Than Aging Factors: New Study
Dementia risk is affected more by unhealthy or reversible lifestyle behavior rather than aging factors alone, according to a new study by scientists from Toronto, Canada. The risk of having a dementia has been found to be dependent on what an individual consumes or does during his or her adulthood.
