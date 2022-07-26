ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

50th Annual Honor America Days 5K Parade Run in Rome set for Saturday

Romesentinel.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME — The 50th annual Honor America Days Parade Race 5K is set for Saturday in Rome. The race is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The race, organized by the Roman Runners, is the oldest annual...

romesentinel.com

Romesentinel.com

39th Honor America Days celebration

ROME — With the fanfare of marching bands, local businesses and entertainers lining the streets, capped off with a spectacular fireworks display booming overhead to Symphoria’s performance of the “1812 Overture,” the city and Rome Area Chamber of Commerce are ready to present the 39th Honor America Days celebration.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Canastota Italian Heritage Festival is back

CANASTOTA — After a two-year hiatus, the Canastota Italian Heritage Festival is back, and the public is invited for a day to celebrate Italian American culture. This family-friendly festival is free and open to the public and kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 13, on North Canal Street in the village of Canastota, running from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. — rain or shine.
CANASTOTA, NY
Romesentinel.com

First Baptist hosts Fish Fry

ROME — First Baptist Church of Rome, 301 W. Embargo St., will be hosting a take-out Fish Fry on Friday, July 29, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The menu will include fish, French fries, coleslaw, homemade tartar sauce, and cookies. The cost is $12. Pre-orders will be accepted starting at 1 p.m. by calling 315-336-2610.
ROME, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rome Chamber of Commerce president approaches 50 years of service

This Saturday will mark the return of one of Rome’s largest events of the year. The Honor America Days Parade, put on by the local chamber of commerce, will return to the Copper City for the first time since 2019. It's got a special relevance for the Rome Chamber of Commerce president this year, who is approaching a major milestone.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Gunpowder shortage won’t halt cannons for Honor America Days

ROME — Has the city of Rome seemed a bit quieter this summer?. That’s because the Fort Stanwix National Monument has not been setting off its cannons every week. There has been a shortage of gunpowder, and the fort was stockpiling their supply for Honor America Days, according to park officials.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Dogs take center stage at Boonville-Oneida County Fair

BOONVILLE — At the Boonville-Oneida County Fair this week, dogs are one of the main attractions. The fair features a 4-H Dog Show as well as exhibits from the Dynamo Dogs “fun-show,” and the Central K-9 dog training facility. 4-H is holding several programs at the fair...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Annual “Vettes at the Beach” show benefiting charity

(WSYR-TV) — Engines are revving for this year’s “Vettes at the Beach” car show at the beautiful Sylvan Beach of Oneida Lake. The 29th annual event will showcase the vehicles owned by members of the Syracuse Corvette Club, and it’s all for a good cause. Last year, the show raised $26,000 for 26 local charities here in Central New York. The Syracuse Corvette Club does around 80 events in a typical season, all of which raise funds for local charities and organizations.
SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Funeral notices — July 28, 2022

GLINSKI — Charles Stanley Glinski, 79, of Rome, on July 22, 2022. No services or calling hours. Arrangements by Barry Funeral Home, Rome. Contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Gary Sinise Foundation, and the Children’s First Foundation. FARNEY — Wesley Peter Farney, 81, of Holland...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

DeWitt Clinton Apartments help kick off summer

ROME — DePaul’s DeWitt Clinton Apartments on Ann Street held a recent barbecue for residents to help kick off the summer. The complex features affordable, supportive housing. Applicants must meet the eligibility requirements of the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program. For more information about the DeWitt Clinton Apartments,...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Fairbank to be inducted to the National Abolition HOF and Museum

PETERBORO — Rev. Calvin Cornelius Fairbank will be inducted to the National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum in Peterboro on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Fairbank Family in America, with its headquarters in Dedham MA, nominated their ancestor. Fairbank was born Nov. 3, 1816 in Pike, NY. Calvin began his academic studies at Seminary in Lima, NY. He became a licensed preacher in 1840, and was ordained an elder in the Methodist Episcopal Church in 1842. He graduated from Oberlin College OH in 1844.
PETERBORO, NY
Romesentinel.com

GALLERY: Tilden Hill Grinder series trail bike racing in Vernon - July 27, 2022

The Tilden Hill Grinder series trail bike racing in Vernon was four consecutive Wednesday nights in July. There were two races each Wednesday. One race was 30 minutes long "Beginner" and the second race was 60 minutes long "Expert." The course winds through the property of Tilden Hill Farm off of Town Line Road. Dozens of racers participated in both races. This gallery was captured July 27, 2022.
VERNON, NY
Romesentinel.com

Madison County historian pens book to honor vets of World Wars

WAMPSVILLE — Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz explores the casualties of two World Wars in his first book, documenting those that answered the call to service and left behind their friends, families, and loved ones. “Honoring World War Casualties of Madison County, New York” is set to hit shelves...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Three fifty-year class reunions this year during Canal Celebration

Covid has caused a lot of strange things to happen in our lives for the last few years, but this year, it’s caused the conglomeration of three 50-year class reunions during the Canal Celebration in Little Falls. The Class of 1970 is the first one since they were unable...
Romesentinel.com

Juliet Rose Tripp

Juliet Rose Tripp, the beloved infant daughter of Dominic and Alyssa (Falbo) Tripp, joined the angels on the day of her birth, July 23, 2022. She will be forever remembered in the hearts of her parents as well as her grandmother, Kimberly Falbo, Frankfort; grandfather, Timothy J. Tripp, Utica; grandmother, Anne O’Connor, GA; great-grandmother, Cecelia O’Connor, Glens Falls, NY; aunts and uncles, Cory and Jackie McDowell, Ilion, Timothy and Susan Tripp, Altamont, NY, Cecelia Tripp, GA and Mary and Federico Buzeta, GA; cousins, Cole, Ella, Timothy, William, Emily, Augustina, and Anthony; many great-aunts, great-uncles, and cousins.
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

Utica-area’s Newest Restaurant Ready to Open

The finishing touches are being put on a transformation project that has revamped an old gas station and coffee shop into the Utica-area's newest restaurant. Chickenlicious is preparing to open on River Road, straddling the Utica and Marcy line, at what was once a gas station/convenience store and Dunkin Donuts.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Swarm of bees take up residence at Fort Stanwix National Monument in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – It’s swarming season for honey bees and a group of them settled at the Fort Stanwix Monument in Rome over the weekend. According to the Fort Stanwix Facebook page, the monument had to close temporarily due to the swarm of bees but has since reopened. However, the Fort may have inaccessible sections or modified hours occasionally until the bees find a new home.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Boonville-Oneida County Fair underway

BOONVILLE — At the Boonville-Oneida County Fair Cattle Show, it’s so “moo-ch” about family. Brianne Willson, of By-Design Farm on Sly Hill Road in Ava, had her sons Chase, 9, and Landon, 6, with her at the fair Tuesday on Opening Day, along with their five holsteins and brown Swiss cow. They have a total of about 70 cows back on the farm.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Regional students to celebrate research accomplishments

UTICA — Students from colleges and universities across the Mohawk Valley, Southern Tier and Capital regions have been spending their summer working alongside research scientists at the Masonic Medical Research Institute. The Masonic Medical Research Institute is a research facility, located on the Masonic Care Community campus in Utica,...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Boilermaker unveils 50-foot mural

UTICA — Officials from the Boilermaker Road Race revealed a 50-foot mural featuring seven distinct scenes from the iconic 15K race Tuesday afternoon. The mural, which was completed by local artist and runner Rachel Olson, is located on the south side of the Boilermaker headquarters at 805 Court St. in Utica.
UTICA, NY

