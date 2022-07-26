50th Annual Honor America Days 5K Parade Run in Rome set for Saturday

(WSYR-TV) — Engines are revving for this year’s “Vettes at the Beach” car show at the beautiful Sylvan Beach of Oneida Lake. The 29th annual event will showcase the vehicles owned by members of the Syracuse Corvette Club, and it’s all for a good cause. Last year, the show raised $26,000 for 26 local charities here in Central New York. The Syracuse Corvette Club does around 80 events in a typical season, all of which raise funds for local charities and organizations.

