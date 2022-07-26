50th Annual Honor America Days 5K Parade Run in Rome set for Saturday

Juliet Rose Tripp, the beloved infant daughter of Dominic and Alyssa (Falbo) Tripp, joined the angels on the day of her birth, July 23, 2022. She will be forever remembered in the hearts of her parents as well as her grandmother, Kimberly Falbo, Frankfort; grandfather, Timothy J. Tripp, Utica; grandmother, Anne O’Connor, GA; great-grandmother, Cecelia O’Connor, Glens Falls, NY; aunts and uncles, Cory and Jackie McDowell, Ilion, Timothy and Susan Tripp, Altamont, NY, Cecelia Tripp, GA and Mary and Federico Buzeta, GA; cousins, Cole, Ella, Timothy, William, Emily, Augustina, and Anthony; many great-aunts, great-uncles, and cousins.
