Flood Watch issued for Aguila Valley, Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Buckeye, Avondale by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 23:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-29 00:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: La Paz FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM MST FRIDAY FOR CENTRAL LA PAZ COUNTY At 1111 PM MST, local law enforcement reported flash flooding on the following roadways: Tyson Wells Road at Tyson Wash, Washington Street from Quail to Kenover and Quail to Plymouth, and Plymouth Road at Mockingbird Street. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Earlier heavy rain has produced life threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Quartzsite. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ ・ 46 MINUTES AGO