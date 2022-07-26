Video board going in at TVA Credit Union Ballpark

EMORY, Va. — Some staff members at Emory & Henry College are on the move to new office spaces, making room for new students to call the college home this fall. With continued increase in enrollment after a record-breaking year in fall 2022, staff in the offices of Admissions and Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging offices are moving into new spaces as their historic homes are being converted back to residential space that once served students for many years on campus.

