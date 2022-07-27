ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Republican lawmakers consider further abortion restrictions and Democrats ask for more clarity from DeSantis

By Aaron Kahan
 3 days ago
Elyce
3d ago

Desantis wants ambiguity. That way everyone else makes his laws even more dastardly, while he states my bill does not say that. It creates conflict, chaos, and divisiveness. That is his control mechanism. It is propaganda!

Jacqueline Lewis
3d ago

Who cares what anyone thinks about a woman body it's her body her choice. I wish someone would tell me that I couldn't get a abortion my response would be to ask them are they God; or who die and left them in charge.

Domingo Figueroa
3d ago

That's cause They're making lot's of women prégnant and don't want to pay child support so they rather have women get an abortion read recently anyway

